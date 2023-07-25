NBA star LeBron James' son Bronny James hospitalized in cardiac emergency during USC Basketball workout

The family of Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, said he had a cardiac arrest during a workout in Los Angeles on Monday and was taken to the hospital. FILE PHOTO: Sierra Canyon Trailblazers point guard Bronny James looks on during warm up for the Battle of the Valley against the Notre Dame Knights played at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 27, 2023. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via REUTERS/File Photo MANDATORY CREDIT(via REUTERS)

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital," the James family said in a statement.

"He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny, 18, is a basketball player who committed to play at the University of Southern California, where the incident happened.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it responded to a medical emergency in the 3400 block of South Figueroa Street at 9:26 a.m. PT on Monday and transported an adult male to the hospital, a spokesperson said.

The Galen Center, where USC basketball plays, is located at 3400 S. Figueroa St.

The 18-year-old is a 6-foot-3 McDonald’s All-American who was one of the top players in the country at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles.

His father, LeBron James, 38, has said he hopes to play in the NBA long enough to be on the same court with his eldest son.

Heart health is a serious issue in sports, and there have been several recent cases of athletes suffering cardiac arrest. Vincent Iwuchukwu, a teammate of the youth basketball star at USC, passed out on the practice floor in July of 2022. He was out of action until January.

Cartier Woods, an 18-year-old high school basketball player from Detroit, died earlier this year after having a cardiac arrest during a game.

Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in January.

And one of the most tragic cases was in Los Angeles, when Hank Gathers of Loyola Marymount died on the court in 1990.

“Send a prayer up for Bronny James when you get a chance,” former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He collapsed on the basketball court yesterday, went into cardiac arrest, and was taken to the ICU. He is now out of the ICU and in stable condition, but his continued recovery and health is what we all pray for.”