Ready or not, Fernando Mendoza knows he wasn't drafted to be a backup with the Las Vegas Raiders. Raiders No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza OK with QB2 role if team wins

But if the drumbeat from coach Klint Kubiak and general manager John Spytek continues to play the tune of Kirk Cousins being the QB1 in Las Vegas, Mendoza said he'll wait his turn.

Kubiak said as camp began that Cousins was the team's starter.

"Whatever decisions are made at the end, that's fantastic and I'm well for it," Mendoza said Thursday. "I just want the team to win, so that's where I'm at."

With 14 days before the team even takes the field for a preseason game Aug. 13 in Las Vegas against the Arizona Cardinals Mendoza knows a lot can change before a final call is necessary at his position.

The Raiders were 3-14 last season and traded starter Geno Smith to the Jets to make room for Mendoza, the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner who guided Indiana to the national title. Smith threw 17 interceptions and lost one fumble while playing under constant pressure behind an injury-riddled offensive line. He was sacked 55 times and ceded the starting spot to Kenny Pickett due to injury late in the season.

The Raiders spent heavily to address blocking, which also impacted rapidly shrinking running lanes for 2025 first-round pick Ashton Jeanty. The Heisman Trophy runner-up averaged just 3.7 yards per carry.

"He's definitely getting more comfortable," Jeanty said of Mendoza on Thursday.

Kubiak said in February the responsibility he places on his quarterback in the huddle and pre-snap would be a factor in how the QB pecking order would play out this season.

Mendoza plans to continue spending extra time before and after practice working with offensive linemen to master reads and improve communication.

"I feel more comfortable," he said, "but I am nowhere near where I need to be."

Field Level Media

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