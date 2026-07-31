Planning to watch 'The Odyssey' in 70mm IMAX this weekend? This video from AMC Theatres Lincoln Square will shock you
The Odyssey enters its second weekend after a $388.6M opening, with huge crowds at theaters and long lines for scarce 70mm IMAX screenings.
Christopher Nolan's 2026 epic "The Odyssey" enters its second weekend after a blockbuster $388.6 million opening weekend. The buzz around that movie is already so strong that people are gathering at theatres in large numbers starting Thursday, July 30.
So much so that AMC's app and website crashed ahead of Thursday's evening shows, leaving many users frustrated. Over the weekend, more and more people are expected to turn up at theatres. The rush is especially high to catch the movie in the 70mm IMAX format- where it is best viewed.
CNBC reported that tickets are sold out in most places after Universal and IMAX announced the extension of 70mm format screenings till mid-September.
There are only 25 70mm IMAX Screens in the United States, out of a total 41 worldwide. As a result, if you're expecting to catch the movie this weekend on your nearest 70mm IMAX screen, there is one thing you must know: it will be rush hour!
Also read: The Odyssey review: This breathtaking horror is Christopher Nolan's magnum opus; Robert Pattinson redefines villainy
Concerning Video Emerges From Lincoln Square AMC Theatres
The AMC Theatres in Lincoln Square, New York City, is one of the few places on the East Coast where "The Odyssey" is being screened in the 70mm IMAX format. On Thursday evening, the crowd at AMC Theatres in Lincoln Square was so big that there was a long queue for entry into the venue. A video shared this afternoon by entertainment journalist Matthew Huff from Lincoln Square showed long queues at the booking counter for "The Odyssey." Huff wrote that "Lines are insane at the AMC Lincoln Square" even as it is only Thursday evening.
Here's the viral video:
The video has come out as a warning for those planning to catch "The Odyssey" this weekend. Make sure to book your tickets well in advance, as there are also reportedly long queues on the website and app of AMC Theatres.
Also read: The Odyssey box office: Nolan film's 2nd weekend out-earns Oppenheimer's opening; epic races past $600 million globally
Where Can You Watch "The Odyssey" In 70mm IMAX?
"The Odyssey" is screening in the native 70mm format across 25 IMAX theatres in the US. Four of them are operated by AMC Theatres, the US's largest multiplex chain.
Below is the state-wise list of all the locations where "The Odyssey" is playing in the 70mm IMAX format.
California
Regal Hacienda Crossings & IMAX – Dublin
TCL Chinese Theater IMAX – Hollywood
Regal Irvine Spectrum + IMAX – Irvine
Regal LA Live & IMAX – Los Angeles
Regal Edwards Ontario Palace & IMAX – Ontario
Esquire IMAX – Sacramento
AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX − San Francisco
Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX − Universal City
New York
AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX − New York
Cinemark Tinseltown Rochester & IMAX – Rochester
Tennessee
IMAX, Tennessee Aquarium – Chattanooga
Regal Opry Mills & IMAX – Nashville
Texas
Cinemark Dallas & IMAX – Dallas
AMC Rivercenter 11 & IMAX − San Antonio
Colorado
Cinemark Carefree Circle & IMAX – Colorado Springs
Regal Colorado Center 9 & IMAX – Denver
Florida
AutoNation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science − Fort Lauderdale
Georgia
Regal Mall of Georgia & IMAX − Buford
Arizona
Harkins Arizona Mills & IMAX – Tempe
Illinois
Cinemark Seven Bridges & IMAX – Woodridge
Indiana
IMAX Theatre at Indiana State Museum − Indianapolis
Michigan
Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX − Grand Rapids
Nevada
Brenden Palms 14 & IMAX – Las Vegas
Pennsylvania
Regal UA King of Prussia & IMAX − King of Prussia
Rhode Island
Apple Cinemas Providence Place & IMAX – Providence
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More