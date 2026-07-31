Planning to watch 'The Odyssey' in 70mm IMAX this weekend? This video from AMC Theatres Lincoln Square will shock you

Christopher Nolan's 2026 epic "The Odyssey" enters its second weekend after a blockbuster $388.6 million opening weekend. The buzz around that movie is already so strong that people are gathering at theatres in large numbers starting Thursday, July 30. Spectators view the 70 mm Imax copy of Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" in Prague, Czech Republic, Monday, July 27, (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

So much so that AMC's app and website crashed ahead of Thursday's evening shows, leaving many users frustrated. Over the weekend, more and more people are expected to turn up at theatres. The rush is especially high to catch the movie in the 70mm IMAX format- where it is best viewed.

CNBC reported that tickets are sold out in most places after Universal and IMAX announced the extension of 70mm format screenings till mid-September.

There are only 25 70mm IMAX Screens in the United States, out of a total 41 worldwide. As a result, if you're expecting to catch the movie this weekend on your nearest 70mm IMAX screen, there is one thing you must know: it will be rush hour!

Also read: The Odyssey review: This breathtaking horror is Christopher Nolan's magnum opus; Robert Pattinson redefines villainy

Concerning Video Emerges From Lincoln Square AMC Theatres The AMC Theatres in Lincoln Square, New York City, is one of the few places on the East Coast where "The Odyssey" is being screened in the 70mm IMAX format. On Thursday evening, the crowd at AMC Theatres in Lincoln Square was so big that there was a long queue for entry into the venue. A video shared this afternoon by entertainment journalist Matthew Huff from Lincoln Square showed long queues at the booking counter for "The Odyssey." Huff wrote that "Lines are insane at the AMC Lincoln Square" even as it is only Thursday evening.

Here's the viral video: