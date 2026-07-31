Why is AMC Theatres down today? ‘You're now in line’ message flashes as queues for ‘The Odyssey’ grow on 2nd weekend
AMC Theatres faced an outage as fans rushed to book The Odyssey tickets, with thousands reporting errors and waits of over 45 minutes on Thursday.
With the second weekend of Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' upon us shortly, it seems many US theatres are not equipped to handle the incoming rush.
On Thursday afternoon, as people sought to catch the movie before the weekend rush, the systems of the US's largest multiplex chain, AMC Theatres, crashed. Thousands of viewers were left frustrated on Thursday afternoon as they tried to book tickets on the website and app on AMC Theatres.
Initially, viewers reported receiving an error message while trying to log into the platform and book tickets. It was not just the Christopher Nolan blockbuster that was affected. Bookings for other films were also similarly affected.
Frustrated Users Report Issues With AMC Platforms
In the following hours, users are complaining that while the error message has disappeared, customers are being made to wait in a queue before the transaction could be completed confirming the booking. At times, the process is ending up taking over 45 minutes, users on X reported.
On Down Detector, a platform where users report outages with platforms, more than 450 users have been reporting issues with AMC Theatres since 12:00pm EDT. As of 337 EDT, nearly 250 users are still reporting issues with AMC Theatre platforms.
"Trying to buy Odyssey IMAX tickets and the app is just "error error error" every 5 f***** seconds when I try to pay," wrote one frustrated user on X. "JUST LET ME SEE THE MOVIE ON A BIG SCREEN AMC Theatres TAKE MY MONEY."
“Both AMC Theatres and Fandango crashing AGAIN for THE ODYSSEY tickets is just crazy work...,” said another. “I can't even book my tickets cause it freezes every time. Just keep getting the same error message over and over again.”
The rush was evident as one Los Angeles resident shared a video from outside the AMC Theatres in Lincoln Square, New York City, where “The Odyssey” is being screened on the 70mm IMAX format. The video showed a large queue outside the venue as hundred gathered despite it being a Thursday evening.
Here's the video:
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More