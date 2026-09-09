Can you die from a broken heart? Cardiovascular surgeon says ‘yes’, explains why heartbreak can mimic a heart attack
Can intense emotional stress weaken your heart? A cardiovascular surgeon explains takotsubo cardiomyopathy, or ‘broken heart syndrome’, and its risks.
Can intense emotional distress actually affect your heart and in some cases, can it even be fatal? According to board-certified cardiovascular surgeon Dr Jeremy London, the answer is yes. A condition known as takotsubo cardiomyopathy, often referred to as ‘broken heart syndrome’, can mimic the symptoms of a heart attack and is frequently triggered by a major emotional event. (Also read: When ‘just a fever’ turns dangerous: Doctor shares 5 warning signs your infection needs urgent medical attention )
'More women get it'
“You know, the short answer is yes, and it’s called takotsubo’s cardiomyopathy,” Dr London said in a September 7 Instagram post, explaining the condition.
Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is a temporary weakening of the heart muscle that can occur following significant emotional or physical stress. “These patients present just like a heart attack, usually after a big emotional event. And it’s hard to tell the difference between the two,” Dr London explained.
Because the symptoms can resemble a heart attack, patients may undergo urgent cardiac testing, including coronary angiography. Dr London said some patients are taken to the catheterisation laboratory, where dye is injected into the coronary arteries to look for blockages.
Unlike a typical heart attack caused by a blocked coronary artery, takotsubo cardiomyopathy is generally associated with temporary dysfunction of the heart muscle rather than an obstructed artery.
Dr London noted that the condition is more commonly seen in women. “Now, there is a series of biomarker tests that can help delineate the difference. Now, more women get it, less die. Less men get it, and it is more dangerous,” he said.
The condition is often associated with intense emotional experiences such as grief, fear, shock or severe stress, although physical stressors can also trigger it.
'You can die from a broken heart'
Although many people recover with appropriate medical care, takotsubo cardiomyopathy can sometimes lead to serious complications. In rare cases, it can be life-threatening.
Dr London said that treatment is generally focused on monitoring the patient and providing supportive care. “The management is usually just observation and support. So the answer is, yes, you can die from a broken heart.”
Importantly, chest pain, breathlessness, sweating, nausea or other symptoms that resemble a heart attack should never be assumed to be caused by emotional stress alone. Anyone experiencing possible heart attack symptoms should seek emergency medical attention.
Dr Jeremy London, MD, is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience in cardiac surgery, based in Savannah, Georgia.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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