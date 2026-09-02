How to reduce your risk of dementia in 60 seconds or less: Cardiovascular surgeon shares key lifestyle habits

“Exercise regularly, both cardio and resistance training. Keeping your vascular system conditioned is important,” Dr London said. Regular physical activity supports cardiovascular health and blood flow, while strength training can help maintain muscle mass, mobility and overall physical function as we age.

“Check your hearing and vision. Wear hearing aids if needed. Correct your vision with glasses or contacts,” he said. According to Dr London, untreated hearing and vision problems can affect how the brain processes information and may reduce sensory stimulation. Addressing these problems can therefore be an important part of maintaining cognitive health.

High blood pressure can affect the blood vessels that supply the brain, making blood pressure management an important part of protecting cardiovascular and brain health.

“Get your blood pressure under 130/80. Weight loss and exercise are the biggest lifestyle levers. Utilize medication if needed. Buy a $20 blood pressure cuff on Amazon to track progress,” Dr Jeremy said.

Dementia risk may be influenced by several factors, including cardiovascular health, hearing and vision, physical activity, sleep and mental wellbeing. While not every case of dementia can be prevented, addressing modifiable risk factors may help support long-term brain health .

4. Manage blood sugar “Manage your ApoB, blood sugar, visceral fat, and don’t smoke. All of which can damage the inner lining of blood vessels that supply the brain,” he said. Keeping metabolic and cardiovascular risk factors under control can help protect blood vessels and potentially reduce the impact of vascular problems on brain health.

5. Keep alcohol intake low “Keep alcohol intake low,” Dr London advised. Excessive alcohol consumption can have several negative effects on overall health, including cardiovascular and brain health. Limiting intake can therefore be another modifiable factor to consider.

6. Wear a helmet “Wear a helmet,” he said. Protecting the head from injury is important because repeated or serious traumatic brain injuries can have long-term neurological consequences.

7. Treat depression “Treat depression,” Dr London said. Mental health is also closely connected with cognitive wellbeing. Seeking appropriate support and treatment for depression can be an important part of maintaining overall health.

8. Stay socially and mentally engaged “Stay socially and mentally engaged. Sleep properly,” Dr London advised. Maintaining social connections, keeping the brain engaged through stimulating activities and getting adequate, good-quality sleep are all important aspects of healthy ageing.

While these habits cannot guarantee that a person will avoid dementia, managing modifiable health and lifestyle factors can contribute to better cardiovascular, physical and cognitive health over time.

Dr Jeremy London is a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with more than 25 years of experience. He has an MD from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, and his focus is on the intersection of lifestyle, preventive medicine, and evidence-based longevity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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