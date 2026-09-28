What Tamil Nadu CM Vijay eats to stay fit at 52: From two idlis and eggs in breakfast to his ‘favourite mutton biryani’

At 52, actor-turned-politician Vijay continues to follow a disciplined approach to food and fitness. According to his fitness trainer Naresh Kumar, who worked with Vijay on films including Master (2021), the actor prefers simple, home-cooked meals and focuses on portion control rather than restrictive eating.

In a May 2026 interview with Times Now, Naresh has also revealed that Vijay carries his own food during hectic schedules, including political rallies, and avoids outside and junk food. (Also read: ‘Angrezi vs Indian uncle’: Fitness coach compares 80-year-old men in West doing push-ups to Indian men with pot bellies )

In an April 2022 interaction with IBC Mangai, Naresh said Vijay does not completely restrict himself from particular foods. “He eats everything but in limited quantity,” the trainer said. He also revealed that Vijay usually wakes up early, between 5:30 am and 6 am, regardless of his work schedule.

What Vijay eats in a day According to Naresh, Vijay’s daily routine revolves around home-cooked food, moderate portions and relatively simple meals. His reported meal schedule includes:

Breakfast: Vijay usually has his first meal around 9 am. His breakfast typically includes two idlis with eggs. During his preparation for Bigil (2019), vegetables were also reportedly included in his morning meal.

Lunch: Lunch is generally around 1 pm and consists of home-cooked food, with vegetables and fruits forming part of the meal. Rice can also feature, along with a moderate portion of protein.