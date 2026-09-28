Worried about heart health? Cardiologist shares 5 daily habits that can help make a big impact

Heart health is not determined by one meal, one workout or one medical check-up. It is shaped by everyday choices that influence blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, body weight and overall cardiovascular health.

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Ahead of World Heart Day, which is observed on September 29, cardiologist Dr Gyanti RB Singh shared with HT Lifestyle that even small, consistent changes can make a meaningful difference in keeping the heart functioning properly.

She went on to share five smart habits that can help reduce cardiovascular risk. They are presented as follows.

1. Following a healthy diet According to Dr Singh, one of the easiest places to start is with your diet. “Try to include more vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts and seeds in your meals, while limiting foods high in salt, added sugar and unhealthy fats,” she stated.

The cardiologist explained that choosing home-cooked meals more often and reducing highly processed foods, deep-fried snacks and sugary beverages can support better heart health. “Portion control is also important, as regularly consuming more calories than the body needs can contribute to weight gain and metabolic problems,” she cautioned.

2. Staying physically active Regular exercise can help maintain healthy blood pressure, cholesterol levels and body weight, thereby improving cardiovascular health. “You do not necessarily have to begin with intense workouts,” noted Dr Singh. “Brisk walking, cycling, swimming or other moderate activities can be useful.”

Small changes such as taking the stairs, walking short distances instead of driving and taking regular movement breaks during prolonged sitting can also add up throughout the day, she added.