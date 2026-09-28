Worried about heart health? Cardiologist shares 5 daily habits that can help make a big impact
When it comes to keeping the heart healthy, following simple healthy habits consistently goes a long way, says Dr Gyanti RB Singh.
Heart health is not determined by one meal, one workout or one medical check-up. It is shaped by everyday choices that influence blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, body weight and overall cardiovascular health.
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Ahead of World Heart Day, which is observed on September 29, cardiologist Dr Gyanti RB Singh shared with HT Lifestyle that even small, consistent changes can make a meaningful difference in keeping the heart functioning properly.
She went on to share five smart habits that can help reduce cardiovascular risk. They are presented as follows.
1. Following a healthy diet
According to Dr Singh, one of the easiest places to start is with your diet. “Try to include more vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses, nuts and seeds in your meals, while limiting foods high in salt, added sugar and unhealthy fats,” she stated.
The cardiologist explained that choosing home-cooked meals more often and reducing highly processed foods, deep-fried snacks and sugary beverages can support better heart health. “Portion control is also important, as regularly consuming more calories than the body needs can contribute to weight gain and metabolic problems,” she cautioned.
2. Staying physically active
Regular exercise can help maintain healthy blood pressure, cholesterol levels and body weight, thereby improving cardiovascular health. “You do not necessarily have to begin with intense workouts,” noted Dr Singh. “Brisk walking, cycling, swimming or other moderate activities can be useful.”
Small changes such as taking the stairs, walking short distances instead of driving and taking regular movement breaks during prolonged sitting can also add up throughout the day, she added.
3. Knowing the important health stats
Highlighting the importance of knowing the health numbers, Dr Singh stated, “High blood pressure and high cholesterol often do not cause noticeable symptoms, so regular health checks are essential.”
Depending on a person’s age, family history and individual risk factors, doctors may recommend monitoring blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and weight regularly. “If medication is prescribed, it should be taken as directed and should not be stopped or changed without medical advice,” noted the cardiologist.
4. Avoiding tobacco and alcohol
It is common knowledge that avoiding tobacco is one of the most important steps for cardiovascular health. Smoking damages blood vessels and increases the risk of heart disease and stroke.
“Quitting smoking can provide significant health benefits, while reducing exposure to second-hand smoke is also important,” shared Dr Singh. “Alcohol should not be started as a strategy to protect the heart, and people who drink should discuss their individual risks and appropriate limits with their healthcare provider.”
5. Getting enough rest
When it comes to reducing cardiovascular risk, the importance of sleep and stress management cannot be overstated. As per the cardiologist, poor sleep and prolonged stress can affect blood pressure, appetite, physical activity and metabolic health.
“Maintaining a regular sleep schedule and using healthy stress-management strategies such as walking, yoga, breathing exercises, hobbies or spending time with loved ones can support overall well-being,” she stated.
In the words of the cardiologist, “Heart health does not require perfection. The key is consistency. Small, sustainable habits practised every day can help control important cardiovascular risk factors and support a healthier heart over the long term.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Gyanti RB Singh, MBBS, MD, DNB, is the director and head of Interventional Cardiology at Sarvodaya Hospital, Greater Noida, West. She has over 26 years of clinical experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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