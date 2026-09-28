Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla on the fashion rules they never follow and bold dressing

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla : A shirt, a maxmail robe, a pair of well-tailored trousers and two pieces that will be determined by total spontaneity.

Q. If you had to build the ultimate wardrobe with just a few pieces, what would make the cut?

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla : Our approach to dressing is philosophical. The wearer does not need an occasion to dress in a certain way. We believe in exploration and there is no standard rule because every individual is unique.

Q. You want people to experiment with fashion, but how can someone wear a bold outfit without letting it overwhelm them?

In an exclusive conversation with HT Shop Now, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla talk about dressing boldly without being overwhelmed by an outfit, the wardrobe essentials they believe in, why fashion rules are meant to be ignored and how to style statement jewellery with heavily embroidered Indianwear.

For four decades, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have built a fashion language around craftsmanship, maximalism and an unapologetic love for Indian textiles and embroidery. As the designer duo marks 40 years, their creative world is expanding beyond couture with the launch of their Iconic Jewels collection, while Dimple Kapadia features in their latest campaign.

Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting. She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics. A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder. She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad. Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy.

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust .

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons , giving you a balanced view.

Q. What is one fashion rule you wish people would stop following?

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla: Stop following fashion rules. Dress in ways that bring you joy.

Q. You have now ventured into jewellery with Iconic Jewels. What made this the right moment to enter the category?

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla: Iconic Jewels has been a long time in the making, with production taking place over the past year. We have always wanted to create jewellery, and after 40 years it felt like the right time.

Creativity spills into every realm. We have brought the same principles that define our couture to jewellery: uncompromising craftsmanship, total handwork and the finest materials.

Some of the ranges draw inspiration from our hand-embroidery. Roshnai, for instance, is inspired by Chikankari motifs, while Aabad celebrates Patola embroidery. The aesthetic manifests differently in jewellery, but the essence remains the same.

Q. Statement jewellery can easily compete with an elaborate outfit. How do you find the right balance?

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla: It is about balance and mood. If the outfit is maximal, the jewellery can complement it. But it is also absolutely fine to be maximal in both clothing and jewellery.

Q. What is your approach to styling a heavily embroidered Indian outfit for an occasion?

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla: Start with one focal point and let it determine the rest. Decide what the star of the look is and allow the other choices to emerge from it. Keep experimenting around that focal point.

Q. With trends changing so quickly, what should people actually invest in?

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla: Invest in pieces crafted with integrity and finesse, made to become heirlooms. Beautiful AJSK chikankari is worthy of that investment.

We are not tracking trends. We are in our own fantasy world.

Q. More men are experimenting with jewellery, colour and traditionally feminine details. Where should someone begin?

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla: Start with whatever repeatedly attracts your attention. If you find yourself drawn to a particular garment or accessory, that is an invitation to experiment.

Q. Dimple Kapadia has been closely associated with your creative world. What makes her such a compelling muse for you?

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla: We are fortunate to call her our muse and our friend. She is a woman of infinite style and substance.

She makes a garment her own instead of feeling that it is too much. Her effortlessness comes from accepting and celebrating herself at every age and every phase.

Our recent campaign felt like a celebration of friendship and glamour.

Q. Finally, if you could give someone just one piece of fashion advice, what would it be?

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla: You only live once, so dress like it.

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