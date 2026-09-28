Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month: Oncologist Dr Deepak Shukla on how ovarian cancer impacts families far beyond diagnosis

An ovarian cancer diagnosis changes far more than a treatment calendar. Patients begin to see their future differently, families start talking to each other in new ways, and even small everyday decisions can suddenly feel weighed down by uncertainty. Clinical conversations tend to focus on staging, surgery, and chemotherapy protocols. Yet, the emotional burden carried by patients and their families is just as real, and just as important to address. Researchers in Japan found that an onion compound, onionin A , could be used to treat patients of ovarian cancer. (Shutterstock) By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

The psychological toll is significant and measurable Research increasingly confirms what many oncologists observe in clinic: the mental health impact of an ovarian cancer diagnosis is substantial. A study assessing cancer patients undergoing treatment in India found that clinical depression and anxiety affected 31.25% and 15.62% of patients, respectively, with depression being most commonly observed among women with ovarian cancer

“This distress is not incidental to the illness. It can directly affect outcomes, since poor mental health has been associated with reduced treatment adherence and, in some cases, notably worse survival. Addressing emotional well-being is therefore not peripheral but central to comprehensive cancer care,” Dr Deepak Shukla, Professor and Head of Department, Medical Oncology, Geetanjali Hospital, Jaipur, tells Health Shots.

Support, however, remains inconsistent. The World Ovarian Cancer Coalition's global Every Woman Study found that only 28% of women with ovarian cancer reported being offered mental health support by a healthcare professional. This gap represents a significant opportunity to improve routine oncology practice.

Families often carry an invisible burden The emotional toll of ovarian cancer rarely stops with the patient. Family caregivers —spouses, adult children, siblings —frequently experience significant psychological strain, sometimes rivaling or exceeding that of the patient. A clinical study assessing caregivers of women with cancer in India found that 55.4% experienced moderate anxiety and 29.5% experienced severe anxiety. In comparison, 67.9% reported moderate depression and 17% severe depression, figures considerably higher than what is typically expected in the general population.

In many families, caregivers also take on the added weight of shielding the patient from difficult medical information, often out of a wish to protect them from emotional pain. While well-intentioned, this silence can leave caregivers carrying the burden of the diagnosis largely alone, quietly managing their own fear and grief while trying to remain a steady source of strength for the patient.

Building emotional support into the treatment plan Structured psychosocial support does make a difference, though the approach needs to fit the context. In India's family-centric culture, counseling models built for individuals, common in Western settings, often work less well than approaches that treat the patient and caregiver together as a single unit. Strengthening what is called "family resilience," where the household as a whole builds its ability to cope, has been shown to ease psychological distress not just for the patient, but for everyone involved.

Caregivers, too, need to be seen as individuals with their own needs, not simply as an extension of the patient's care team. Something as simple as providing clear information, giving caregivers a chance to ask questions, or connecting families with support groups suited to the Indian context can go a long way toward easing that burden.

A call for integrated care Treating ovarian cancer well means treating the whole family, not just the disease itself. Oncology teams are well positioned to bring emotional well-being into the conversation early, making it part of routine care rather than something addressed only in crisis. When patients and their families feel supported emotionally, they tend to handle treatment better, make clearer decisions, and hold on to hope even through a difficult journey.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)