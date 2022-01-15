Tennis legend Chris Evert reveals ovarian cancer diagnosis

The winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles and three Grand Slam doubles titles, Chris Evert, has been diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer, the tennis legend revealed on Friday.

In a Twitter post, Evert said she feel very lucky that "they caught it (ovarian cancer) early and expect positive results from my chemo plan."

"I wanted to share my stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others. I feel very lucky that they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan. Thanks to Chris McKendry for her friendship and for co-writing this very personal story with me. And thanks to all of you for respecting my need to focus on my health and treatment plan. You will see me appear from home at times during ESPN's coverage of the Aussie Open," Evert tweeted.

After Evert's announcement, the Australian Open tweeted: "Thinking of you here and wishing you a speedy and full recovery."

"We are all with you and behind you Chrissie, you are a true champion and I have no doubt you will conquer this nasty opponent," another tennis great, Martina Navratilova, wrote.

Overall, Evert in her career has won 157 singles titles, second-most in tennis history - male or female - behind Martina Navratilova (167). The American has also won 32 doubles titles.

Evert has also served as president of the Women's Tennis Association for eleven calendar years, 1975-76 and 1983-91. She was awarded the Philippe Chatrier award and later inducted into the Hall of Fame. (ANI)