‘I lost 50% of my hair’: Harvard-trained dermatologist Dr Neera Nathan shares habits that helped her manage hair loss
After losing over 50 percent of her hair and being diagnosed with alopecia, dermatologist Dr Neera Nathan shared habits that helped her manage hair loss.
Hair fall can be particularly distressing when shedding becomes persistent or leads to visible thinning. Harvard-trained dermatologist Dr Neera Nathan has opened up about her own experience with hair loss, revealing the routine and habits that helped her manage it.
In an Instagram post shared on September 11, Dr Nathan, who specialises in hair disorders, said she had ‘lost 50 percent’ of her hair several years ago and was diagnosed with chronic telogen effluvium and androgenetic alopecia. Sharing the habits that helped her, she stressed that consistency is key. (Also read: Harvard-trained psychiatrist says ‘there is no such thing as reality’: Explains how core beliefs shape our perception )
From anti-dandruff shampoo to minoxidil
One of the habits Dr Nathan highlighted was using an anti-dandruff shampoo twice a week. She said this was part of her routine to help reduce hair fall. She also recommended using a hair mask once a week to help repair the lengths and prevent breakage, applying it from the mid-lengths to the ends after shampooing and leaving it on briefly before rinsing.
When it comes to products targeting hair growth, Dr Nathan highlighted minoxidil as an established option. “Nothing better OTC than minoxidil,” she wrote, adding that she applies 5 percent minoxidil foam at night and directly to the scalp. She also noted that foam works better for her because it allows for more precise application. However, minoxidil is not suitable for everyone, and the cause of hair loss matters.
LED and laser therapy
Dr Nathan also included LED or low-level laser therapy in her routine, saying she uses an LED/laser helmet or comb several times a week. She reveals she has used ‘serums with peptides/caffeine, microneedling and low-level laser therapy’ to help maintain hair growth.
While at-home light-based devices are increasingly available, their effectiveness can vary depending on the device and the type of hair loss. They should not be considered a replacement for a proper diagnosis or dermatologist-prescribed treatment.
Don’t overlook protein, iron and vitamin D
Dr Nathan also emphasised the importance of nutrition. “Eating enough protein!” was one of the habits listed in her post, along with maintaining a well-balanced diet.
She also suggested checking blood levels for deficiencies such as low vitamin D and iron, noting that supplementation can help improve hair density when someone is deficient. However, supplements are not necessarily beneficial for everyone and should ideally be taken when a deficiency has been identified.
Heat protection is important
Hair loss is not always caused by shedding from the scalp. Breakage can also make hair appear thinner and less dense. Dr Nathan therefore stressed the importance of never skipping heat protection before using heated styling tools.
A weekly hair mask, conditioner and heat protection can help protect the lengths from damage, but these measures address breakage and hair quality rather than the underlying causes of conditions such as androgenetic alopecia.
Perhaps the most important point in Dr Nathan’s routine was consistency. She advised picking a routine and sticking with it for at least three to six months rather than constantly switching products. “Consistency is key,” she wrote, adding that it took her ‘a year’ before she really started seeing results.
Dr Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS, is a dermatologist and laser researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center. She is also part of the teaching faculty at Harvard Medical School, where she contributes to medical student and dermatology resident education.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.