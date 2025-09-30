Jawed Habib shares simple 2-ingredient hair mask for dandruff, hair fall, and lice: Mix kapur in…

If you are constantly exposed to pollution or if your diet is not nutrient-rich, it is not just your health that takes a toll; the effects are also visible on your hair, in the form of dandruff and hair loss. Meanwhile, people also sometimes suffer from head lice infestations, which are often caused by direct contact with these insects. According to Jawed Habib, kapur and coconut oil mask is most effective in addressing dandruff, hair loss, and lice issues.

But, is there a simple solution with which you can get rid of all three problems: hairfall, dandruff, and lice? According to hair expert Jawed Habib, there is. In an Instagram post shared on September 21, he shared a simple hair mask solution that he also uses on his customers. It includes only two ingredients: camphor and coconut oil.

2-ingredient mask to get rid of dandruff, hairfall, and lice

Sharing the recipe for the mask and detailing the steps to apply it, Jawed Habib wrote in the caption, “This mask will work on dandruff, hairfall, lice…Mix kapur (camphor) + coconut oil, apply to hair roots and shampoo after 15 minutes.”

According to the hair expert, this mask is most effective in addressing dandruff, hair loss, and lice issues. To make the mask, he took a camphor ball and added it to a small amount of coconut oil, then he mixed the solution and applied a generous amount of oil directly on the scalp, where these issues generally persist.

How to make the mask?

After the application, Jawed Habib provided details in the video about the process for removing the mask. He suggested keeping the mask on for approximately 10 to 15 minutes and then washing it with any regular shampoo. “Your scalp will be clean,” he guaranteed.

When asked about the quantity of camphor and oil to make the mask in the comments, the hair expert suggested using half a spoon of camphor with two spoons of coconut oil. You can also use the kapur or camphor used for puja rituals in desi households. Additionally, instead of applying the mask overnight, he suggested using it 10 minutes before washing and once a week.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.