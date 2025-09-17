Jawed Habib shares 4 step easy, effective and 100% healthy hack to stop hair fall, dandruff: ‘Apply oil on wet hair’

While eating a nutritious diet is essential for maintaining luscious and healthy hair, following an effective haircare routine is also important to ensure that you don't suffer from hair fall. According to hair expert Jawed Habib, following his easy 4-step hack can solve this problem. To stop hair fall and dandruff, Jawed Habib suggests keeping your hair clean. by washing it daily.

Also Read | AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 10 fibre packed breakfasts for better digestion: Which of these are you eating today?

In an Instagram video shared on September 2, Jawed Habib sat down for a podcast with The Ranjeet Talks and opened up about the haircare routine that can help achieve thicker, stronger hair. Let's find out:

How to stop hair fall and achieve stronger hair?

Javed Habib's easy, effective, and 100 percent healthy recipe for stopping hair fall involves a 4-step preconditioner routine. During the podcast, the hair expert was asked to share tips for healthy hair, and his number one tip was: “Just keep your hair clean. Wash it daily.”

But what is the correct way to wash your hair daily, as washing your hair can lead to hair fall? According to the hair expert, for washing your hair daily, “you will have to follow my system, which we call the preconditioner.”

The 4 steps in Jawed Habib's preconditioner method

Explaining what the preconditioner method is, the hair expert said, "What is that preconditioner method? It has 4 steps:

First, wet the hair, then apply hair oil.

After applying oil, do not massage.

If your hair is long, then comb it, after that leave it for 5 minutes, and then wash it.

Now, how to wash, use shampoo, use soap, or wash it with our Indian herbs, like Shikhakai."

Lastly, he added, “If you do this daily, neither will your hair fall, nor will your hair ever break, nor will there be any dandruff in your hair. Just keep your hair clean. Wash it daily.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.