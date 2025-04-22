Post-colour care: Expert haircare routines to keep your hair colour fresh and tresses healthy

Colour-treated hair requires more than just occasional care—it demands a dedicated routine to maintain its vibrancy and health. Maintaining vibrant, healthy-coloured hair requires the right care routine. Just got a hair colour makeover? Here’s how to keep it salon-fresh for weeks.(Image by Unsplash)

Must-have routine for colour-treated hair

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Twinkle Deol, Hair Trainer at CUT&STYLE Salon, shared, “The key is to use sulfate-free shampoos that cleanse gently without stripping colour, along with deep-conditioning treatments to restore moisture and prevent dryness. Reducing heat styling and always applying a heat protectant can significantly extend the life of your colour while keeping your hair strong.”

She advised, “Additionally, protecting your hair from sun exposure with UV-protectant products or wearing a hat can prevent fading and brassiness. Hydration is crucial—not just externally with nourishing oils and masks but internally by maintaining a balanced diet rich in proteins and healthy fats.”

By adopting a hair care regimen designed specifically for your coloured hair, you can keep it vibrant and long-lasting.(George Bohunicky on Unsplash)

The hair expert emphasized upon customised post-colour care plans to ensure everyone's hair stays glossy, vibrant and healthy for weeks. With the right approach, your hair colour can remain as stunning as the day it was done.

From faded to fabulous

Bringing his expertise to the same, Ashish Chaudhary, AVP, Group Lead - Retail and Training at The Body Shop, suggested starting with a conditioner enriched with shea butter, to deeply nourish and strengthen hair while reducing breakage. For an extra moisture boost, treat your locks weekly with a banana hair mask, infused with organic banana purée to maintain hydration and enhance shine.

Coloured hair care: Colour treated hair needs extra care. Make sure you use colour-protecting shampoo. Also, use a nourishing mask every twice a week to retain the moisture.(Unsplash)

To shield your hair from environmental stressors, Ashish Chaudhary recommended using a mist with moringa as ingredient, which helps protect against pollution while enhancing your hair’s natural radiance. He said, “For curls and coils, Jamaican black castor oil is a powerhouse ingredient, known for strengthening hair and promoting elasticity. Opt for formulas enriched with vegan silk protein and keratin, which work from the inside out to repair and restore hair health. With the right haircare routine, you can keep your color looking fresh, your hair feeling strong and your confidence at its peak.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.