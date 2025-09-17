AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 10 fibre packed breakfasts for better digestion: Which of these are you eating today?

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It is the first meal we consume after fasting for 8 or more hours. Therefore, it is necessary to include important nutrients like protein, fibre, and more in our meals. Vegetable poha with curry leaves and peanuts is a great fibre-packed option for breakfast.

Also Read | Can young girls get PCOS before first period? Gynaecologist shares 4 early signs parents should watch for

In an Instagram post shared on September 16, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford universities, shared 10 doctor-approved, fibre-packed breakfast options for better digestion. Let's find out what they are:

10 fibre-packed breakfasts for better digestion

Sharing the post, Dr Sethi wrote, “Fibre-packed breakfasts for better digestion. Doctor-approved, simple, and effective for your gut health. Which of these breakfasts do you already consume?” Here are the 10 food items he suggested in the video:

1. Overnight oats with chia seeds and berries

2. Whole-grain avocado toast with tomato slices

3. Vegetable upma with carrots, peas and beans

4. Chia pudding with almond milk and pomegranate seeds

5. Lentil dosa (adai) with coconut chutney

6. Quinoa porridge with apples and walnuts

7. Vegetable poha with curry leaves and peanuts

8. Smoothie with spinach, flaxseeds and berries

9. Greek yoghurt bowl with kiwi and pumpkin seeds

10. Whole grain pita with hummus, cucumber and olive oil

Why is breakfast the most important meal?

According to a May 2018 study, breakfast is often referred to as the most important meal of the day, as it has been linked with weight control, reduced cardio-metabolic risk factors, and improved cognitive performance. The research highlights that there are extensive reports of breakfast’s contributions to daily food and nutrient intakes. Moreover, several studies provide evidence that regular healthy breakfast consumption is associated with improved glycemic control and an increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases amongst those who regularly fail to eat breakfast.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.