Surgeon explains 5 key roles of fibre for digestion and overall health: Bowel regularity to blood sugar control

Unlike most nutrients, fibre isn’t digested by the body. In fact, fibre passes relatively intact through the digestive tract. However, this unique quality makes it an essential ingredient in the daily meal. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Pankaj Gupta, senior consultant, general, laparoscopic, bariatric and robotic surgery, RG Hospitals said, “This unique characteristic makes it essential for maintaining gut motility, regulating bowel function and nurturing beneficial gut bacteria.” Also read | Make your fibre intake more diverse: 12 foods that aren't green vegetables Have a fibre-packed meal every day.(Shutterstock)

However, most of the people fail to meet the daily requirement of fibre, and more than men, women are at risk of inadequate intake. “These concerning findings make it critical to focus on incorporating fiber-rich foods into everyday meals,” the surgeon added.

Dr. Pankaj Gupta further explained how fibre helps in supporting digestive health:

1. Support bowel regularity:

Fiber increases stool bulk and softens its texture, ensuring smoother passage through texture, ensuring smoother passage through the digestive tract. This helps in preventing constipation and maintaining bowel regularity.

2. Promotes healthy gut microbiota:

Prebiotic fibers act as nourishment for beneficial gut bacteria. A thriving gut microbiome enhances digestion, supports immunity, and protects against inflammation.

Fibre helps in maintaining gut motility.(Freepik)

3. Helps manage digestive disorders:

A fibre-rich diet not only reduces the risk of constipation and bloating but also reduces the likelihood of conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), diverticulitis and hemorrhoids by regulating bowel movements and reducing strain. Also read | NHS surgeon says ‘5g chia seeds gives 10x more fibre than 100g cucumber’; compares 22 foods: Tomato, watermelon, lentils

4. Aids in blood sugar and cholesterol control:

By slowing the absorption of sugars and fats, fiber helps regulate blood sugar spikes and reduces cholesterol levels, factors that also influence long-term digestive and metabolic health.

5. Enhances satiety and prevents overeating:

High fiber foods create a feeling of fullness, influencing weight management, cholesterol levels and blood sugar control and indirectly easing the digestive process.

“A consistent intake of dietary fiber is an effective, natural way to maintain a healthy digestive system and support overall wellness,” added Dr. Pankaj Gupta. Also read | Look beyond salads for fibre: Gastroenterologist suggests top 10 high fibre foods you should include in your diet

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.