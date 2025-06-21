Make your fibre intake more diverse: 12 foods that aren't green vegetables

Fibre is touted as one of the essentials in your diet, especially for gut health. When added to the diet, fibre is conventionally thought to come from vegetables. But fibre sources are much more versatile than you think. It's not just restricted to vegetables; it’s also found in fruits, grains, seeds, and nuts. Make your fibre intake more interesting rather than just going for the usual veggies. By adding variety, you are also more likely to include fibre in your diet every day, in some way or the other. This way, fibre intake feels diverse and less like a chore. Broccoli is one of the vegetables that has high fibre content.(Shutterstock)

Mary Ellen, a diabetes dietitian who frequently shares nutrition tips on her Instagram, posted on June 13 about fibre sources that aren’t vegetables. She said, “A lot of people don't realise that some of our highest fibre foods are actually not vegetables. They’re more in the nuts, seeds, and fruit category.”

Here are the top 12 high fibre foods the dietitian shared, along with the fibre content:

12 high fibre foods

1. Apple (1 medium): 4 to 5 grams of fibre

2. Black beans (1 cup cooked): 15 grams of fibre

3. Lentils (1 cup cooked): 15 grams of fibre

4. Quinoa (1 cup cooked): 5 grams of fibre

5. Chia seeds (1 tablespoon): 5 grams of fibre

6. Raspberries (1 cup): 8 grams of fibre

7. Air-popped popcorn (4 cups): 5 grams of fibre

8. Oatmeal (1 cup cooked): 4 grams of fibre (Makes a great high-fibre breakfast, especially when paired with chia seeds and raspberries)

9. Pear (1 medium): 5.5 grams of fibre

10. Almonds (1 oz/approx 23 nuts): 3.5 grams of fibre

11. Pistachios (1 oz): 3 grams of fibre

12. Avocado (½ medium): 6 grams of fibre

Why is fibre important?

As per Healthline, fibre is beneficial for gut health because it regulates the good bacteria content in the gut, helping maintain microbiome balance. Moreover, it has also been noted that eating fibre after a high-carb meal lowers the blood sugar spike. Along with this, fibre is also helpful for people suffering from constipation. Fibre intake affects bowel movements, easing constipation. Fibre also helps support weight loss.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Fibre-maxxing is the newest wellness trend — but is it actually healthy? Here's what experts have to say