Fibre-maxxing is the newest wellness trend — but is it actually healthy? Here's what experts have to say

There’s a new term trending on #WellnessTok, and it's fibre-maxxing. At first glance, it might sound like yet another fleeting health trend, but fibre-maxxing might just be rooted in something very real: the growing awareness that most of us aren’t getting nearly enough fibre in our diets. Fibre-maxxing is the newest wellness trend

So what exactly is it?

Fibre-maxxing refers to aggressively boosting your fibre intake, either through whole foods or supplements, in a bid to improve digestion, support weight loss, and reduce the risk of chronic illnesses like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and bowel cancer. The average adult only consumes about 20g of fibre a day — well below the recommended amount — and that’s barely enough for a child.

The idea behind fibre-maxxing is straightforward: more legumes, whole grains, seeds, nuts, fruits, and vegetables on your plate. Social media has helped popularise this with videos showcasing easy ways to upgrade everyday meals — think wholegrain swaps, lentil-packed sauces, and fibre-rich snack hacks.

But here’s the thing: like most trends, it’s easy to get carried away. Dramatically increasing your fibre intake, especially with supplements and without proper hydration, can backfire intensely. Bloating, cramps, and digestive discomfort are common side effects when your gut isn’t prepared for the sudden change. In some rare cases, overdoing fibre supplements can even cause blockages.

So does it work? Here's what experts think

“As someone who's spent years formulating supplements and understanding the intricacies of digestive health, I find myself both encouraged and cautious about FibreMaxxing. Yes, we do need more fibre, but it's about quality, timing, and individual needs. Here's where I see the potential pitfall with these viral trends. Too much fibre too quickly can cause cramping, bloating, constipation, diarrhoea, and dehydration, and may prevent the absorption of key nutrients. This is what is concerning about trend-driven approaches - people jump in headfirst without understanding the nuances. This is where quality supplementation becomes crucial. You can't out-supplement a bad diet, but the right probiotic should match proven strains and doses,” says Atul Rajani, Founder & Chemist at Be Supplements.

“The real gut health approach is about understanding that prebiotics feed beneficial bacteria, support immune function, and lower cholesterol. Quality supplements should complement a diverse, fibre-rich diet, not replace the fundamentals. My advice would be to focus on gradual increases in fibre from whole foods, support your gut with research-backed probiotics and prebiotics, and remember that sustainable health changes happen over months, not viral moments,” he continues.

Ms. Ushakiran Sisodia, Chief Dietician at Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre, also has a similar thought process. “The term FibreMaxxing is trending, but you must remember that each body is different; the virality of this trend could backfire, as not everyone needs an excessive amount of fibre in their diet. You can't just overload on excess fibre through food and supplements to promote overall health — that's not how it works! The process is much longer and has to be approached with caution. The first step is assessment by an expert clinical nutritionist — only if there are issues like chronic constipation or IBS should something like this even be considered.”

When asked about alternative ways to include fibre in diets organically, she says, “Fibre in gut health plays a very important role because it increases the healthy bacteria and reduces pathogenic bacteria. Instead of a quick fix, have more of millets , fruits, vegetables and whole grains.”

Like the experts said, the key is to start small. Swap white rice for brown, add a handful of berries to breakfast, stir lentils into soup, and choose snacks that actually nourish your body. In the end, fibre-maxxing isn’t about extremes. It’s not a detox or a quick fix, it’s more about consistency. Fuel your microbiome, listen to your body, and make fibre a quiet, powerful foundation in your daily routine.