Gastroenterologist shares 4 reasons why mangoes are beneficial for your gut health: Rich in fibre to prebiotic effects

Did you know mangoes are beneficial for gut health due to their rich nutritional profile? Dr Joseph Salhab, MD (gastroenterology), who frequently shares insights on liver, gut, and kidney health on Instagram, in a January 11 post shared some reasons why mangoes support gut health. Also read | Raw mango vs ripe mango, which is better for your health? Mangoes are rich in antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin A, and polyphenols, which help protect the gut from oxidative stress and inflammation. (Unsplash)

He said, “Mangos are not only delicious but also packed with nutrients and bioactive compounds that offer significant gut health benefits. Here are some key reasons mangos can support a healthy gut.”

According to Dr Salhab, the prebiotic fibres in mangoes can help regulate the balance of gut bacteria, promoting a healthy gut microbiome. Moreover, mangoes are an excellent source of dietary fibre, which helps regulate bowel movements, prevents constipation, and supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.

Sharing the four ways in which mangoes can be a nutritious and delicious addition to a gut-friendly diet, Dr Salhab said:

1. Rich in dietary fibre

⦿ Mangos contain soluble and insoluble fibre, which aids in digestion and helps regulate bowel movements.

⦿ Fibre feeds beneficial gut bacteria, supporting a diverse and balanced gut microbiome.

2. Natural source of polyphenols

⦿ Mangos are high in polyphenols like mangiferin, which have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

⦿ Polyphenols may improve gut barrier function and promote the growth of good gut bacteria.

3. Support for gut motility

⦿The natural enzymes in mangos, such as amylases, assist in breaking down carbohydrates, enhancing digestion.

⦿ Regular consumption may help reduce constipation due to their mild laxative effect.

4. Prebiotic effects

⦿ Compounds in mangos can act as prebiotics, feeding the gut’s beneficial bacteria and fostering a thriving gut microbiome.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.