Mango myths debunked: Nutritionist shares correct ways to eat the 'king of summers'

Mangoes, despite being crowned as the king of summer fruits, have garnered a bad rep. But before we badmouth this summer royalty about its potential downsides, like weight gain and sudden sugar spike, let's take a step back. It turns out, there's a fine line between mango being a benevolent king or a tyrant to your health. And that fine line? It lies completely in your control and is drawn by you, depending on how you eat mangoes, from portion size to the right timing. So, before blaming the fruit, it's time to modify your eating habits. Make summer cooling with mangoes. (Shutterstock)

Nutritionist Leema Mahajan took to Instagram to share some effective tips that will help you eat mango without the guilt.

How to eat mango the right way?

Leema shared how completely canceling mango is not ideal, instead, a balanced and mindful approach keeps it healthy for you. She covered the key essentials that include correct portion size (hinting at a strict no-no to binge eating), ideal time of the day, and what to pair it with.

Leema said, “If anyone says avoid mangos for weight loss, control sugar levels and improve skin, avoid them, not the mango. There is a way to eat mango, not get addicted to it. Stick to 110-150 grams. Do not eat mangoes post your meal, instead ensure you eat mango at mid-morning as a snack. Alongside, take a high protein option to make mango shake.”

Nutritional benefits of mango

You have endless options for refreshing summer snacks with mango as an ingredient.(Light Orange Bean)

If you have sworn off sweets, it's a reflex to frown at the sweetness of mangoes that feel loaded with calories. But maybe you can still indulge in it with control, as there’s plenty of nutritional goodness in this pulpy summer fruit.

Leema shared these facts about mango:

100 grams of mango contains only about 60 calories.

Its glycemic load is only 8, which means it won’t spike your sugar levels when eaten in the right quantity

Rich in vitamins A and C for glowing skin, complexion and brightness

Rich in fibre and nutrients, it helps boost immunity and support digestion

Natural sweetness and a dessert packed with antioxidants

