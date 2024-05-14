Raw mango vs ripe mango, which is better for your health?

It's the season of mangoes and as the mercury goes up, there's something about this wonderful fruit that provides comfort in the scorching heat. Apart from its unique flavour, mango is filled with wonderful nutrients that can work wonders for gut health, energy levels and boost immunity. Mango is a versatile fruit and can be consumed in a range of ways. Some people adore ripe, juicy and sweet mangoes, while others swear by the taste of raw mangoes that is sour and delightful. Whether you are a mango achar/chutney person or the prospect of having mango shake or amras entices you more, experts say both raw and ripe mangoes have their own set of benefits. Learn benefits of both ripe and unripe mangoes as you scroll down. (Also read | Weight loss to gut health: 8 wonderful benefits of eating mangoes in summer) Both raw and ripe mangoes offer numerous health benefits due to their rich content of vitamins, minerals and bioactive compounds.(Pinterest)

Mango (Mangifera indica L.) is one of the most popular and widely consumed tropical fruits globally, cherished for its unique flavour, aroma, and nutritional profile. Both raw and ripe mangoes offer numerous health benefits due to their rich content of vitamins, minerals and bioactive compounds.

Benefits of mangoes

"Mangoes contain significant levels of antioxidants such as beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin, and various phenolic compounds, which contribute to their antioxidant capacity and health-promoting effects. Both forms of mango offer distinct nutritional advantages, contributing to overall health and vitality. However, the specific nutritional profile and potential health effects can vary depending on whether the mango is consumed in its unripe (raw) or ripe state," says Suhani Seth Agarwal, HOD, Dietetics, Yatharth Super Specialty Hospitals.

Mangoes are a nutrient-dense tropical fruit lauded for their impressive array of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and beneficial plant compounds.

Benefits of raw mangoes

Raw mangoes are high in Vitamin C and are more acidic compared to ripe mangoes. This adds to their digestive prowess.

"Raw mangoes are particularly rich in dietary fibre which is crucial for digestive health, promoting regular bowel movements, and supporting a healthy gut microbiome. They also contain higher concentrations of vitamin C, which is an essential nutrient known for its immune-boosting properties, antioxidant effects, and role in collagen synthesis. Raw mangoes are more acidic due to their unripe nature. This acidity may offer digestive benefits, stimulating the production of digestive enzymes and aiding in the breakdown of food. Raw mangoes are an abundant source with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may help protect against chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease," says Agarwal.

Benefits of ripe mangoes

On the other hand, ripe mangoes are richer in certain antioxidants, such as beta-carotene, which gives them their characteristic orange-yellow colour.

"Antioxidants help protect cells from oxidative damage and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Also, their carotenoid content, including beta-carotene, increases significantly. These carotenoids are powerful antioxidants that may help protect against age-related macular degeneration and certain types of cancer. Ripe mangoes boast higher vitamin A content, essential for maintaining healthy vision, immune function, and skin health. However, it's important to note that ripe mangoes are higher in natural sugars, making them sweeter and more palatable. While this can be a drawback for individuals watching their sugar intake, it can also provide quick energy and satisfy sweet cravings," says the nutritionist.

Raw vs ripe mango: which one is better?

It depends on individual dietary preferences, health goals, and nutritional requirements. Here are some considerations:

For immune support: Raw mangoes may be preferable due to their higher vitamin C content.

For antioxidant intake: Ripe mangoes may be more beneficial due to their increased levels of antioxidants like beta-carotene.

For digestive health: Both raw and ripe mangoes provide fibre, but raw mangoes may offer slightly more in this regard.

For taste and palatability: Ripe mangoes are sweeter and more enjoyable for many people, making them a preferred choice for snacks and desserts.

In conclusion, both raw and ripe mangoes have their own nutritional advantages. Including a variety of fruits, including both raw and ripe mangoes, in your diet can ensure a diverse array of nutrients and health benefits.