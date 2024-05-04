Weight loss to gut health: 8 wonderful benefits of eating mangoes in summer

Mangoes aren't the undisputed king of fruits without a reason. Their unmatchable taste competes with their wealth of benefits and versatility which make them irresistible in summer. Mangoes seem to be the only sweet relief that comes during harsh summer as gorging on this heavenly fruit can fill you with pure delight. The moderate intake of the fruit is highly recommended by nutrition experts during the season as it can not only support your weight loss efforts, improve digestion, add healthy bacteria to your gut microbiome, boost your mental health and also transform your eye and skin health. (Also read: 10 refreshing ways to have amla in summer for weight loss and immunity) Mangoes seem to be the only sweet relief that comes during harsh summer as gorging on this heavenly fruit can fill you with pure delight(Pixabay)

So, if you are craving for something sweet this summer, instead of reaching out for the fatty, creamy and sugary desserts, slice a mango and enjoy every piece till your cravings subside. Apart from the natural sweetness, mangoes have a multitude of nutrients be it vitamin C that can boost your immunity and promote skin health and vitamin A which is wonderful for your eye health, and not to forget the fibre, which aids digestion and promotes satiety. It can also ease constipation. Mangoes also provide potassium, which supports heart health and helps regulate blood pressure.

Incredible benefits of eating mangoes in summer

As the summer heat sets in, there's no better way to cool down and nourish your body. Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS & Nutritionist Founder Of Nutracy Lifestyle shares wonderful ways mangoes can improve your well-being this summer:

1. Weight loss: Mango is low in calories but high in fibre and aids in weight management. The fibre helps keep you feel full and satisfied, reducing the likelihood of overeating.

2. Improved digestion: The enzymes in mango, such as amylase and protease, aid in the breakdown of complex carbohydrates and proteins, promoting better digestion and reducing the risk of digestive issues like bloating and constipation.

3. Gut health: Mango is rich in prebiotics, which serve as food for the beneficial bacteria in your gut. This helps to maintain a healthy gut microbiome, which is essential for overall well-being.

4. Boosted immunity: Mango is packed with vitamins C and A, both of which are powerful antioxidants that support the immune system and help fight off infections and illnesses.

5. Skin health: The vitamin C and carotenoids in mango can help protect the skin from sun damage and promote a healthy, glowing complexion.

6. Heart health: Mangoes are a good source of potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.

7. Improved vision: The vitamin A in mango is essential for maintaining healthy eyes and preventing age-related vision problems like macular degeneration.

8. Mood enhancement: Mango contains tryptophan, an amino acid that can help boost serotonin levels and improve mood, making them a natural mood-booster.

Mangoes are rich in antioxidants like quercetin, isoquercitrin, and astragalin, which help eliminate harmful toxins from the body. A detoxified system functions more efficiently, aiding in weight loss and promoting gut health. Incorporating mangoes into your summer diet can offer numerous benefits, from aiding weight loss to promoting gut health. So, indulge in this tropical fruit and enjoy a healthier, happier summer.