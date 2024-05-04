Sedentary during heatwave? 6 ways to stay active and lose weight during summer

With ongoing heatwave conditions and advisories to avoid stepping out in the peak heat hours, one may be tempted to just sit in the air conditioning, binge watch on their favourite movies all day, and do all the things from the comfort of 'home sweet home'. Especially when one's routine doesn't permit early morning and late evening activity, things may get quite sedentary. Even if you are restricted to indoors for a while, it isn't an excuse to stop moving your body. (Also read | Heatwave and heart attack: What's the connection? How to beat extreme heat and manage heart health) From water-based activities to indoor exercising, there's a lot that you can do to stay active during heatwave and avoid exacerbation of chronic disease symptoms.(Freepik)

Heatwave not just affects your physical health, it can wreak havoc on your mental health too. Staying inactive during the day can have an impact on your moods and emotions. If you have been feeling depressed of late, it could be excessive heat. Meanwhile, there are ways you can not just stay active during scorching heat, but also improve your moods and boost your overall well-being.

From water-based activities to indoor exercising, there's a lot that you can do to stay active during heatwave and avoid exacerbation of chronic disease symptoms.

"During a heatwave, the temptation to stay sedentary can be strong. However, with a bit of creativity and precaution, you can remain active and even lose weight during the summer," says Dr Anurag Aggarwal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Escorts Hospital Faridabad in an interview with HT Digital.

TIPS TO STAY ACTIVE DURING HEATWAVE

Here are six strategies to help you stay on the move even when the temperatures soar:

1. Morning or evening workouts

Take advantage of the cooler parts of the day by scheduling your workouts early in the morning or late in the evening. Not only is it more comfortable to exercise during these times, but you'll also avoid the most intense sun exposure. Whether it's a brisk walk, a bike ride, or a jog, starting, or ending your day with some physical activity can have a tremendous impact on your health and weight loss goals.

2. Water-based activities

Swimming and water aerobics are fantastic ways to get your heart rate up without feeling overheated. These activities provide a full-body workout and can be especially soothing during a heatwave. Additionally, playing water-based games or even walking in the shallow end of the pool can be a fun way to stay active.

3. Indoor exercise alternatives

When the outside temperature is too high, take your workout indoors. Gyms are equipped with air conditioning, or you could follow an online workout class at home. There are numerous free resources available for a variety of fitness levels and interests, from yoga and Pilates to more intense HIIT workouts.

4. Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is crucial, especially when you're active in the heat. Drink plenty of water before, during, and after your workout. Staying hydrated helps regulate your body temperature and replaces the fluids lost through sweat.

5. Wear appropriate clothing

Choose lightweight, breathable, and light-coloured workout clothes that reflect rather than absorb the sun's rays. Proper attire can help manage your body temperature and make exercising in the heat more bearable.

6. Use cooling accessories

Invest in cooling towels, hats, and even breathable shoes. These accessories can help cool down your body temperature. Spraying yourself with water or using a fan during indoor workouts can also help you feel more comfortable.