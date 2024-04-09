10 hydrating fruits to beat the heatwave and stay healthy

In the next few days, Southern India is set to experience extreme temperatures raising the risk of heat illnesses. Your diet plays an important role in cooling the body naturally and keeping diseases at bay. In summer, hydration plays an important role in body temperature regulation. Apart from consuming 7-8 glasses of water every day, it is crucial to incorporate hydrating fruits and vegetables in your meals for easing digestion, maintaining electrolyte balance, supporting immunity, and beating extreme temperatures. It is advised not to step out in peak hour sun and restrict outdoor movement to early morning and late evening hours. (Also read: Mint to coriander; 7 summer-friendly herbs to keep your body cool) Best fruits for summer: Having fruits is the best way to add required fibre to your body, satiate your sweet tooth, and feel refreshed as they are high in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.

Having fruits is the best way to add required fibre to your body, satiate your sweet tooth, and feel refreshed as they are high in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. They not only help you beat the heat, but also boost your energy levels and mood. Several studies have demonstrated that eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can reduce risk of heart disease, diabetes, blood pressure and other such chronic illnesses.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Shruti K Bhardwaj, Chief Dietician Zydus Hospitals, Ahmedabad in an interview with HT Digital shares a list of hydrating foods that can be quite beneficial during scorching summer.

10 best fruits in summer season

1. Watermelon

Watermelon can be your best buddy during searing summer heat as it is loaded with water and fibre content and is an excellent option to have for a mid-meal snack. Easy to digest, sweet and juicy, watermelon can also help heal your fatigue and tiredness on a hot and humid day. Besides, it is a storehouse of essential vitamins and minerals that can keep your immunity high. Not to mention, the fruit is very good for supporting your gut health.

2. Mango

Mango, the king of fruits, is one of the attractions of summer season. From having it in your main meal in the form of amras puri, turning it into a mango shake for a refreshing drink, enjoying it in your salads and smoothies, to making sweet and tangy chutneys out of them, mangoes can be enjoyed in many ways during this season. Mango also has loads of fibre, vitamins and antioxidants which can ease your digestion and support immune system. The high-water content in mangoes helps in keeping the body hydrated and combating dehydration. Additionally, mangoes are rich in antioxidants, aiding in skin protection against sun damage.

3. Cucumber

If you want to be 'cool as a cucumber' during summer, this veggie is a must-have. It is usual for many people to suffer from loss of appetite and low energy levels during summer months. Adding cucumber in your diet can provide a burst of vitamins and minerals like vitamin K, potassium, and magnesium, which is excellent for overall health. The low-calorie veggie can be added to salad, sandwiches, rolls, and smoothies. Cucumbers contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, which can also promote skin health and reduce risk of chronic diseases.

4. Papaya

With excellent water content and fibre, papaya can keep digestive woes at bay during a heatwave. With abundant Vitamin C, and antioxidants, papaya can boost immunity to keep heat illnesses at bay and also provide protection to skin against sun damage. Papayas also contain digestive enzymes like papain, aiding in digestion and alleviating bloating or indigestion, common in summer. One can include papaya fruit in breakfast meal.

5. Oranges

Rich in electrolytes, water content and Vitamin C, oranges can be one of the best fruits to have during summer. Refreshing with sweet and tangy taste, oranges can also satiate your cravings. The fruit helps the body to cope with extreme temperatures and help maintain fluid balance, preventing heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

6. Muskmelon

Incredibly flavourful and delicious, muskmelons are a delight to have in summer. Not only they taste great, they also have a wonderful fragrance. Low in calories, muskmelon is full of dietary fibre, vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin B complex, minerals, electrolytes and carotenoids. From keeping the body hydrated to boosting heart health, muskmelon can help prevent a range of health issues.

7. Bael fruit

Bael or wood apple juice is a summer superfood that has been in use since centuries for its cooling properties and healing heat-related illnesses. It can keep the body naturally cool and prevent heat stroke. Due to its rich fibre content, the fruit can also help relieve constipation and regulate bowel movements during summer. A good source of vitamins and minerals, bael can support overall health and wellness during summer. One should consume Bael fruit juice in summer with no added sugar. To prevent heat exhaustion, a good time to take bael fruit juice is before stepping out.

8. Peaches

Juicy and delicious, peaches are one of the summer fruits that can help maintain fluid balance in the body and provide it with useful antioxidants. Rich in vitamins A and C, the fruit promotes healthy skin. Light on stomach, peaches can support one in weight loss journey and keeping digestive health in top shape.

9. Pineapple

With its wonderful benefits in rehydrating the body, aiding fat loss and supporting digestion, pineapple is one of the best fruits you can have in summer. It is anti-inflammatory in nature and helps prevent many illnesses. It also aids summer weight loss besides supplying you with energy throughout the day. From having it in salad to adding it in raita, pineapple can be consumed in a variety of ways.

10. Berries

Delicious and loaded with antioxidants, berries are wonderful source of vitamins and minerals and can keep you satiated for long. They are also high in fibre and aid in blood sugar control.