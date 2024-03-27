In the vibrant world of teas, the hues of purple and blue elixirs are not just a treat for the eyes but also a boon for your immune system where Hibiscus and Butterfly Pea Flower lend their enchanting colours to these teas, creating a rainbow of antioxidants that can work wonders for your well-being. These teas aren't just delicious but also have vibrant blue and purple hues that make them look like magic potions but it is not just their visual appeal that has people buzzing, they are loaded with natural goodness to boost your immune system. Rainbow of antioxidants: How purple and blue elixir teas boost your immune system in harmony with organic nutrients (Photo by Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Manas Jaiswal, Founder of UrSoul Mantra, shared, “Infused with Butterfly Pea Flower, rich in anthocyanins and flavonoids, potent antioxidants known for their immune-boosting properties. These compounds help combat oxidative stress, supporting your body's natural defenses. Hibiscus, a key ingredient in Purple tea, brings not only its deep red hue but also a powerhouse of vitamin C and antioxidants. Studies suggest that regular consumption of hibiscus tea may contribute to lower blood pressure and improved heart health, further enhancing the overall well-being of individuals.”

He revealed, “The organic nutrients present in these teas harmonize with the antioxidants, creating a holistic approach to immune support. As you savor the captivating colours and flavours, you're also providing your body with a nourishing blend of organic compounds that contribute to your overall vitality. To incorporate these teas into your routine, consider enjoying them both hot and cold. Infuse them with a slice of citrus for an extra vitamin C boost or blend them into refreshing iced teas during warmer months.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Mehakdeep (Mac) Singh, Co-Founder of Fitelo, explained, “‘Purple tea,’ sourced from Kenya's lush tea gardens, boasts a brilliant hue due to its high anthocyanin content. By incorporating purple tea into your daily routine, you can receive the power of anthocyanins to strengthen your body's defenses against illness and disease. It also helps prevent cholesterol, thereby boosting heart health. This tea supports weight loss because it contains a polyphenol called GHG which might also be responsible for its weight management effects.”

He added, “Similarly, ‘butterfly pea flower tea,’ often referred to as ‘blue tea,’ offers a bounty of antioxidants including catechin EGCG, anti-inflammatory components as well as immunity-boosting components such as polyphenols, flavonoids, and tannins that further add to its nutritional benefits. Blue tea is often served cold and is preferred by individuals during summer months as it cools down the body and uplifts the mood, thereby reducing anxiety. Given the tea is rich in antioxidants, it contributes to an individual’s weight loss journey. Like purple tea, blue tea also consists of anthocyanins, which not only lend the tea its distinctive hue but also provide potent immune-boosting properties. It is also considered to be beneficial in staying away from infections because of its antifungal properties.”

He elaborated, “What sets these elixir teas apart is their ability to work in harmony with organic nutrients to enhance immune function. Both purple and blue elixir teas are rich in polyphenols, micronutrients found in plants that have been linked to various health benefits, including immune support. Moreover, the lower caffeine content in purple and blue elixir teas makes them a gentle yet effective option for daily consumption. Unlike caffeinated beverages that may lead to jitters or energy crashes, these teas provide a steady source of vitality without compromising your well-being.”

Richa Bhanot, Founder and Owner of Wellessentials, siad, “The secret lies in anthocyanin, a powerful antioxidant found in butterfly pea flowers, blueberries, and blackcurrants. So, these floral teas, made from blue butterfly pea flowers or blue violets, help your body fight stress and keep you safe from getting sick. Another group of special helpers in these teas is called polyphenols. It improves lipid profiles, blood pressure, insulin resistance, and systemic inflammation.”

She gushed, “It majorly helps improve vascular health and cognitive health, making your heart strong, reducing swelling and boosting your immune system. So, by sipping on these colorful teas, you're basically giving your body a tasty and natural way to stay strong. These teas are not just drinks, they're like colorful heroes that can help your immune system stay strong. In a world where everyone is aiming to stay healthy, these teas offer a simple and delicious solution.”