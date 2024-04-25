Kulfi to dahi puri, get creative with mangoes this summer!

It’s time to paint it yellow! Mango season is here, bringing it with it a bounty of the King of Fruits. From alphonso or apus to Rajapuri, daseri and chaunsa, little compares to relishing the dripping, pulpy fruit. Mangoes are also a powerhouse of vitamin C and beta-carotene, making it a healthy reason to devour them. They definitely add sunshine to desserts – whether it’s desi halwas, firnis and kulfis or Western sorbets, panna cottas and cheesecakes. We got chefs to share the best mango dessert recipes. Mangoes are getting chefs into a fun, creative mood (Shutterstock)



Mango flower pot

Inputs by Sandeep Deshmukh, senior sous chef

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Vibrant mango flower pot by senior sous chef Sandeep Deshmukh ( The Bluebop Cafe )

Ingredients

For the bun

Maida - 50g

Castor sugar - 5g

Salt - 2g

Yeast - 2g

Butter - 10g

Milk -50ml

Curd - 15gm

Milk powder - 2g

For the syrup

Milk - 150 ml

Condensed milk - 150g

Cream - 150g

Mango pulp - 25g

Method

Mix all the ingredients, add curd and whisk well. Let it rest.

For the mango syrup, add the ingredients in a bowl, mix well and freeze.

Preheat the oven at 170 °c, make a small-size dough of 50g and bake for 7 minutes. Once the bun is ready, cool. Now, soak the bun in the mango syrup.

In a bowl, add the soaked mango tres leches bun and pour the rest of the mango syrup on top. Garnish with fresh mango chunks. Serve cold.

Kulhadwali Aam Aur Saunf Ki Kulfi

By Reetu Uday Kugaji, culinary expert and consultant chef

Chilled treat with this Kulhadwali Aam Aur Saunf Ki Kulfi ( Reetu Uday Kugaji)

Ingredients

Alphonso mango puree, fresh - ½ cup

Full-fat milk, unsweetened - 1.5 litres

Fennel seeds, lightly toasted and powdered - 2 tsp

Method

Boil the milk and keep stirring till it reduces to ¾ of its actual quantity.

Add the fennel powder, mix well.

Remove from the flame, pour it in a wide glass bowl and cool.

Add mango puree and mix well. Pour into soaked/dried kulhads.

Sprinkle with slivered pistachio nuts, lightly-toasted fennel seeds and rose petals.

Cover the top of each kulhad with a small muslin cloth and tie it.

Freeze for 12 hours and serve chilled.

Chef Tips: If you’re doing a vegan version, replace the dairy milk with coconut milk. You can also add freshly roasted and coarsely-ground black peppercorns in a smaller quantity to the kulfi mixture before freezing it.



Mango Rasgulla

By Shreya Joshi, home chef



Rasgullas get a delicious mango vibe(Shreya Joshi)

Ingredients

Paneer - 1 cup

Corn flour - 1 tbsp

Mango pulp- ½ cup

Sugar - 1.5 cups

Water - 5 cups

Method

Grate the paneer, add corn flour and smoothen into small balls.

In a pan, add mango pulp and sugar and cook it for 2-3 minutes, add water and boil. Add yellow food colour.

Add the paneer balls to the boiling water and cook it on high flame for 10 minutes and then on low flame for five minutes. Once cooked, put into ice cold water. Cool and transfer to mango water. Refrigerate before serving.



Mango Tres Leches

By Sandeep Deshmukh, senior sous chef, Bluebop Cafe



Smooth, creamy Mango tres leches makes for a perfect meal ender ( Sandeep Deshmukh)



Ingredients

Vanilla cake mix (plus the ingredients on the box) - 1 box

Sweetened condensed milk - 1 can

Evaporated milk – 1 can

Coconut milk - 1 cup

Mangoes, ripe, diced - 2

Whipped cream (optional)

Method

Bake the cake as per the instructions. Meanwhile, mix the condensed milk, evaporated milk, and coconut milk.

Once the cake is done and while warm, poke holes all over the top using a fork.

Slowly pour the milk mixture over the warm cake, allowing it to soak in.

Let the cake cool, refrigerate it for an hour or overnight. Serve with diced mangoes and cream.





Mango Baklava Cheesecake

By Ajay Thakur, corporate chef, Bayroute



The classic baklava goes all-=mango this season with a mango baklava cheesecake by corporate chef Ajay Thakur (Bayroute)

Another delicious way to serve Baklava Cheesecake is with a mango twist. Bake the baklava and cheesecake layers, then make 1 cup mango caramel sauce using 1 cup mango puree, 1/4 cup cream, sugar and water. Top with pistachios and walnuts.



Mango Dahi Puri

By Chef Ajay Chopra, founder, Plaka

Mango dahi puri is apt for that hot summer day, says Chef Ajay Chopra (Plaka)



Prepare your stuffing with 50 gm boiled potato, 25 gm white peas, 10 gm boondi and chopped raw mango (to fill 12 golgappa shells).

Add 5 gm each of roast zeera and chaat masala plus 10 gm tamarind chutney and mix.

Whisk together 300 gm thick curd, black salt, sugar and 100 gm fresh alphonso puree. Strain and transfer into a siphon bottle. Chill.

Make a hole in a golgappa and fill it with the stuffing and mango curd. Garnish with chaat masala, fried sev and edible flowers.

Mango Cheesecake with ginger crumbs and tender coconut

By Sanket More, executive chef, Eve, Worli



Instagram-worthy bite! Try this Mango Cheesecake with ginger crumbs and tender coconut by executive chef Sanket More (Eve, Worli)



This one gives a twist to your serving. Serve mango cheesecake with a handful of ginger crumbs. The creamy cheesecake base perfectly balances the sweet mango flavour, while subtle ginger adds a twist to it. Top it with one scoop each of tender coconut and mango ice cream.