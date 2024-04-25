Kulfi to dahi puri, get creative with mangoes this summer!
Try these delicious mango ideas for your next summer party.
It’s time to paint it yellow! Mango season is here, bringing it with it a bounty of the King of Fruits. From alphonso or apus to Rajapuri, daseri and chaunsa, little compares to relishing the dripping, pulpy fruit. Mangoes are also a powerhouse of vitamin C and beta-carotene, making it a healthy reason to devour them. They definitely add sunshine to desserts – whether it’s desi halwas, firnis and kulfis or Western sorbets, panna cottas and cheesecakes. We got chefs to share the best mango dessert recipes.
Mango flower pot
Inputs by Sandeep Deshmukh, senior sous chef
Ingredients
For the bun
Maida - 50g
Castor sugar - 5g
Salt - 2g
Yeast - 2g
Butter - 10g
Milk -50ml
Curd - 15gm
Milk powder - 2g
For the syrup
Milk - 150 ml
Condensed milk - 150g
Cream - 150g
Mango pulp - 25g
Method
Mix all the ingredients, add curd and whisk well. Let it rest.
For the mango syrup, add the ingredients in a bowl, mix well and freeze.
Preheat the oven at 170 °c, make a small-size dough of 50g and bake for 7 minutes. Once the bun is ready, cool. Now, soak the bun in the mango syrup.
In a bowl, add the soaked mango tres leches bun and pour the rest of the mango syrup on top. Garnish with fresh mango chunks. Serve cold.
Kulhadwali Aam Aur Saunf Ki Kulfi
By Reetu Uday Kugaji, culinary expert and consultant chef
Ingredients
Alphonso mango puree, fresh - ½ cup
Full-fat milk, unsweetened - 1.5 litres
Fennel seeds, lightly toasted and powdered - 2 tsp
Method
Boil the milk and keep stirring till it reduces to ¾ of its actual quantity.
Add the fennel powder, mix well.
Remove from the flame, pour it in a wide glass bowl and cool.
Add mango puree and mix well. Pour into soaked/dried kulhads.
Sprinkle with slivered pistachio nuts, lightly-toasted fennel seeds and rose petals.
Cover the top of each kulhad with a small muslin cloth and tie it.
Freeze for 12 hours and serve chilled.
Chef Tips: If you’re doing a vegan version, replace the dairy milk with coconut milk. You can also add freshly roasted and coarsely-ground black peppercorns in a smaller quantity to the kulfi mixture before freezing it.
Mango Rasgulla
By Shreya Joshi, home chef
Ingredients
Paneer - 1 cup
Corn flour - 1 tbsp
Mango pulp- ½ cup
Sugar - 1.5 cups
Water - 5 cups
Method
Grate the paneer, add corn flour and smoothen into small balls.
In a pan, add mango pulp and sugar and cook it for 2-3 minutes, add water and boil. Add yellow food colour.
Add the paneer balls to the boiling water and cook it on high flame for 10 minutes and then on low flame for five minutes. Once cooked, put into ice cold water. Cool and transfer to mango water. Refrigerate before serving.
Mango Tres Leches
By Sandeep Deshmukh, senior sous chef, Bluebop Cafe
Ingredients
Vanilla cake mix (plus the ingredients on the box) - 1 box
Sweetened condensed milk - 1 can
Evaporated milk – 1 can
Coconut milk - 1 cup
Mangoes, ripe, diced - 2
Whipped cream (optional)
Method
Bake the cake as per the instructions. Meanwhile, mix the condensed milk, evaporated milk, and coconut milk.
Once the cake is done and while warm, poke holes all over the top using a fork.
Slowly pour the milk mixture over the warm cake, allowing it to soak in.
Let the cake cool, refrigerate it for an hour or overnight. Serve with diced mangoes and cream.
Mango Baklava Cheesecake
By Ajay Thakur, corporate chef, Bayroute
Another delicious way to serve Baklava Cheesecake is with a mango twist. Bake the baklava and cheesecake layers, then make 1 cup mango caramel sauce using 1 cup mango puree, 1/4 cup cream, sugar and water. Top with pistachios and walnuts.
Mango Dahi Puri
By Chef Ajay Chopra, founder, Plaka
Prepare your stuffing with 50 gm boiled potato, 25 gm white peas, 10 gm boondi and chopped raw mango (to fill 12 golgappa shells).
Add 5 gm each of roast zeera and chaat masala plus 10 gm tamarind chutney and mix.
Whisk together 300 gm thick curd, black salt, sugar and 100 gm fresh alphonso puree. Strain and transfer into a siphon bottle. Chill.
Make a hole in a golgappa and fill it with the stuffing and mango curd. Garnish with chaat masala, fried sev and edible flowers.
Mango Cheesecake with ginger crumbs and tender coconut
By Sanket More, executive chef, Eve, Worli
This one gives a twist to your serving. Serve mango cheesecake with a handful of ginger crumbs. The creamy cheesecake base perfectly balances the sweet mango flavour, while subtle ginger adds a twist to it. Top it with one scoop each of tender coconut and mango ice cream.