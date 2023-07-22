Dussehri or safeda: Battle of mangoes

Juicy and perfectly fit for summers, mangoes are the ‘King of Fruits’ for a reason. Is a treat everyone to look forward to all year long. The mouthwatering fruit has over a thousand varieties and we all have our favourite one. The debate on “mera wala mango is best” will go on for eternity. We spoke to two actors to find out their favourite variety of the fruit. Shubhangi Atre at a mango grove

Actor Shubhangi Atre shares, “Is saal toh maine record tod aam khaye hai...Mangoes are seasonal fruit and I want to make most of it till it’s available. UP ka safeda, Gir se kesar and of course alphanso, these are the best in the lot for me. Mei toh ladd jaati hu if anyone talks about flavour, I think these are the most delicious ones. I had tasted others too but kesar and safeda rule. Though at the end of the day all of them are a part of the big mango family.”

The Bhabiji Ghar Par hai actor also planted mango saplings during her recent visit to a mango grove. “I always wanted to plant saplings of my favourite fruit and thankfully I got this opportunity this year. I am eager to see how the saplings grow in a year’s time.”

Vartika Tiwari

The Raazi and The Dyfunctional Family actor, Vartika Tiwari is a hardcore UPite with her family into farming. “Mangoes for me meant vacation, masti with cousins and bagiche ki daud. We used to fill buckets with handpicked mangoes and soak them in water to relish them after lunch.”

She adds, “For anyone from Luckn-ow, dussehri leads the pack followed by sindoori, at least for me. Living in Mumbai for work, I got to taste alphanso and many more, but none can beat flavours of dussehri. My friends in Mumbai feel dussehri is overrated and on this topic acchi khasi behas ho jaati hai meri. I take it personally, (laughs).”

