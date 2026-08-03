'Why waste water?': Sourav Joshi faces backlash after making pool inside moving car

In the video, Sourav is seen filling the rear section of a moving vehicle with water, creating a makeshift pool along with three to four other people. The group is then seen travelling through the city while sitting inside the water filled vehicle.

The caption read, "God, please give Sourav Joshi some common sense. What is he even doing? Did he mistake a truck for a swimming pool? Is this even legal in India? As such a huge influencer, his actions can inspire millions of kids to copy him, especially since so many children watch his content."

The video was originally shared on Sourav Joshi's YouTube channel. After a clip from it was reposted on X, it received criticism from several social media users.

Popular YouTuber Sourav Joshi is facing criticism after a video showing him and his friends turning the back of a moving vehicle into a makeshift pool surfaced on social media.

Why are people criticising the video? Many social media users felt the stunt sent the wrong message, particularly because of Sourav's popularity among younger audiences.

One person wrote, "He doesn't have any sense."

Another commented, "We'll do anything in the name of content."

A third user said, "There is no limit to what he'll do for content."

Some also raised concerns about water wastage. "Why are they wasting water?" one person asked.

What did others have to say? Not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some felt the creator was simply making entertaining content and should be allowed to do so.

"Gotta do it for the content, bro, and he's got the cash to pay the fine too," one user joked.

Another commented, "Many influencers have already done it."

One person defended the video, writing, "They are enjoying themselves and posting their crazy life. There should always be someone who thinks outside the box."

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Others questioned why children were watching such videos in the first place. "Which parents allow their kids to watch such senseless content? Isn't there better content online to learn from?" one user wrote.

Another added, "Even God can't help him."

Meanwhile, one viewer came to Sourav's defence, saying, “Let him create his content. Is he asking you for money?”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)