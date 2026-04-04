‘I quit ₹50 LPA job, I was terrified’: Woman shares why she left corporate career to become a content creator
A woman left a ₹50 LPA job, faced uncertainty and risks, and now says she found success and purpose in content creation.
A woman’s candid post about leaving a high paying corporate job to pursue content creation has sparked conversations on social media. Sanya Batra, who shared her story on Instagram, opened up about the fears, doubts and risks she faced when she decided to walk away from a lucrative career and start from scratch.
(Also read: Bengaluru woman with ₹21 LPA salary plans to quit IT job to prepare for bank PO exam: ‘Is it a good decision?’)
In a video posted on the platform, Batra reflected on the day she chose to quit her job despite earning ₹50 lakh per annum. Her emotional caption described the uncertainty that followed her decision and how she slowly built a new path for herself as a content creator.
‘I was terrified when I quit’
Explaining her mindset at the time, Batra wrote, “The day I quit my ₹50 LPA job… I was terrified. Everyone around me thought I was making a huge mistake. ‘Why would you leave a stable, high-paying job?’ ‘Content creation isn’t a real career.’ ‘What if it doesn’t work?’ And honestly… I had the same questions in my head.”
She added that leaving behind a well paying job also meant walking away from the sense of security that came with it. “Because when you leave something that looks perfect on paper, the salary, the title, the stability, you also leave behind certainty. I remember sitting alone and thinking, ‘What if I fail? What if I have to start from zero again?’”
Despite those fears, she said there was a part of her that urged her to take the leap. “But there was also this small voice inside me saying… ‘What if this is the life you’re actually meant to live?’”
(Also read: Indian tech couple divorce after wife refuses to quit high-paying job to care for mother-in-law)
Starting again with no guarantees
According to Batra, the transition was far from easy. She described beginning again without financial security or a clear roadmap.
“So I took the risk. I started again. From scratch. No guarantees. No fixed income. Just a phone, a dream, and a lot of belief,” she wrote.
Batra also admitted that there were moments when she questioned her choice. “There were months when things were slow. Moments when I questioned my decision. But I kept showing up… posting, learning, failing, improving. And slowly… things started changing.”
She said that persistence eventually paid off and helped her carve out a new career online.
“Today I can proudly say, I made it as a content creator. Not because everything is perfect. But because I wake up excited about the life I’m building,” she added.
Batra concluded her message with a note for people facing difficult choices. “Sometimes the scariest decisions lead you exactly where you’re meant to be. If you’re standing at the edge of a big decision right now… Maybe this is your sign to trust yourself a little more.”
Watch the clip here:
Social media reactions
The video has drawn several reactions from Instagram users, many of whom praised her courage. One user wrote, “This is honestly so inspiring. It takes real courage to leave a comfortable job and follow your passion.” Another commented, “The fear you described is so real. Most people never take that step.”
(Also read: Woman quits KPMG Singapore job, becomes poet in Mumbai: 'I was too right-brained for corporate')
A third user said, “Your journey shows that sometimes believing in yourself is the biggest turning point.” Another wrote, “Quitting such a high paying job is scary, but stories like this remind us that happiness matters too.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More