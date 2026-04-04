‘I quit ₹50 LPA job, I was terrified’: Woman shares why she left corporate career to become a content creator

A woman’s candid post about leaving a high paying corporate job to pursue content creation has sparked conversations on social media. Sanya Batra, who shared her story on Instagram, opened up about the fears, doubts and risks she faced when she decided to walk away from a lucrative career and start from scratch. A woman quit her ₹50 LPA job to pursue content creation. (Instagram/insanyaty)

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In a video posted on the platform, Batra reflected on the day she chose to quit her job despite earning ₹50 lakh per annum. Her emotional caption described the uncertainty that followed her decision and how she slowly built a new path for herself as a content creator.

‘I was terrified when I quit’ Explaining her mindset at the time, Batra wrote, “The day I quit my ₹50 LPA job… I was terrified. Everyone around me thought I was making a huge mistake. ‘Why would you leave a stable, high-paying job?’ ‘Content creation isn’t a real career.’ ‘What if it doesn’t work?’ And honestly… I had the same questions in my head.”

She added that leaving behind a well paying job also meant walking away from the sense of security that came with it. “Because when you leave something that looks perfect on paper, the salary, the title, the stability, you also leave behind certainty. I remember sitting alone and thinking, ‘What if I fail? What if I have to start from zero again?’”

Despite those fears, she said there was a part of her that urged her to take the leap. “But there was also this small voice inside me saying… ‘What if this is the life you’re actually meant to live?’”

(Also read: Indian tech couple divorce after wife refuses to quit high-paying job to care for mother-in-law)

Starting again with no guarantees According to Batra, the transition was far from easy. She described beginning again without financial security or a clear roadmap.

“So I took the risk. I started again. From scratch. No guarantees. No fixed income. Just a phone, a dream, and a lot of belief,” she wrote.

Batra also admitted that there were moments when she questioned her choice. “There were months when things were slow. Moments when I questioned my decision. But I kept showing up… posting, learning, failing, improving. And slowly… things started changing.”

She said that persistence eventually paid off and helped her carve out a new career online.

“Today I can proudly say, I made it as a content creator. Not because everything is perfect. But because I wake up excited about the life I’m building,” she added.

Batra concluded her message with a note for people facing difficult choices. “Sometimes the scariest decisions lead you exactly where you’re meant to be. If you’re standing at the edge of a big decision right now… Maybe this is your sign to trust yourself a little more.”

Watch the clip here: