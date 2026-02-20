Bengaluru woman with ₹21 LPA salary plans to quit IT job to prepare for bank PO exam: ‘Is it a good decision?’
A Bengaluru woman considered quitting a ₹21 LPA IT job to prepare for a bank PO exam.
A social media post discussing a major career decision by a Bengaluru-based couple has triggered widespread debate online.
Post highlights career crossroads
Taking to X, the man identified as Pratham Khanna described the family’s background and the dilemma they are currently facing. He wrote: "My uncle & his wife have been working in Bengaluru for 9yrs. He earn ₹32L CTC. Aunty earns ₹21L CTC. They have a 4-year-old daughter. Last week her wife said, “I want to quit IT & prepare for Government Bank PO.” PO salary? Around ₹75,000 per month. From ₹21L to ₹9L per year. Is it good decision to prepare?"
Take a look here at the post:
The post quickly gained traction, clocking more than 165,000 views and prompting a flood of reactions from users who weighed the financial trade-offs against long-term stability and personal satisfaction.
Many users noted that the situation reflected a broader shift in priorities among professionals who are increasingly reconsidering high paying corporate roles in favour of perceived job security and work life balance.
Internet divided over stability versus salary
Reactions in the comments section revealed sharply divided opinions. Some users supported the idea of pursuing government employment, while others questioned the financial implications of such a move.
One user wrote, "Government job brings stability and predictable hours, which matters a lot when you have a child." Another commented, "Leaving ₹21 LPA for uncertainty is risky unless she is completely sure about clearing the exam."
A third user said, "IT burnout is real. Money is important, but mental peace also has value." Another added, "People underestimate how competitive bank PO exams are. It may take years."
Some users focused on the family’s financial responsibilities. One comment read, "With a young daughter, reducing income drastically needs careful planning." Another wrote, "If savings and backup plans exist, following passion is never wrong." One user also remarked, "Career decisions should not be judged only by salary figures."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
