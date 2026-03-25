Woman quits KPMG Singapore job, becomes poet in Mumbai: 'I was too right-brained for corporate'

An Indian woman has opened up about quitting her corporate job in Singapore and moving back home to pursue poetry full-time. In a conversation with Business Insider, Namrata Yadav, a 28-year-old consultant-turned-writer, shared why she walked away from her role at KPMG Singapore to build a life centred around writing in Mumbai. Namrata Yadav is a 28-year-old consultant-turned-writer. (LinkedIn/Namrata Yadav)

“I’ve always loved writing and being creative. But for my parents, the thought of me pursuing writing was absurd,” she told Business Insider, noting that creative careers are often not encouraged in many Indian households. Yadav, whose parents come from rural backgrounds, said that they prioritised stability and security while raising their children.

Yadav shared that she spent nearly a decade studying and working across law, research, and consulting before realising corporate life wasn’t the right fit. “After 10 years in law school, research, and consulting, I decided I wanted a life I enjoyed rather than one spent living for the weekends. Last year, I quit my job at KPMG and moved from Singapore to Mumbai to be a full-time writer,” she said.

Yadav added that after completing her law degree, she pursued a master’s in international relations at the National University of Singapore between 2019 and 2021, followed by a 6-month stint as a research analyst. In 2022, she then joined KPMG to explore consulting.

“The work culture was decent, and I earned a stable annual salary of around 57,000 Singapore dollars, or about $44,500 (approximately ₹42 lakh). Singapore is an expensive city — I was spending up to SG$3,200 a month on expenses, including rent — but I didn't feel stretched thin,” the 28-year-old shared.

However, she said the long, demanding hours left her unfulfilled. “I quickly realized I was too right-brained for the job, and that corporate life did not feel right for me. The hours were long and demanding. I didn't want my weekend to be an escape from my 40-hour workweek,” she said.

Yadav said that during her time in Singapore, she began writing seriously to cope with the anxiety of living in a new country. Over time, writing about relationships, family, and everyday experiences became more than just an outlet.

Her turning point came in December 2024, when she was selected to perform spoken word poetry at a literature festival in Lucknow. “Watching the festival, I decided that I don't want to envy these people who get to have an hour onstage and entertain us. I wanted to be them,” she said.

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Singapore vs Mumbai Soon after returning to Singapore, she decided to quit her job and move back to India. Now based in Mumbai, Yadav revealed that she lives in a shared flat in Andheri West, paying around ₹34,000 in rent, which is significantly lower than her monthly expenses of up to SG$3,200 in Singapore.

However, the transition has not been without challenges. With no steady income, she is currently relying on her savings. “While my expenses are lower than in Singapore, having to forgo a stable paycheck and go months without earning anything has tested my grit. I'm banking on my savings from my corporate job in Singapore to keep me going for the next few months,” she admitted.

However, she said that she is determined to give her passion a real shot. She shared that she is preparing for her solo debut poetry show on March 28. Her days are structured around writing for hours, refining her work, and sharing her journey online.

She also spoke about unlearning the corporate mindset of expecting immediate, tangible outcomes. “Some days, I love what I've written. But on other days, it's not worth sharing with people. So I've had to be patient and remind myself that I chose this path,” she said.

While she remains uncertain about her long-term plans and acknowledges she may eventually need a job to support her art, she said that she does not regret the decision. “While my parents were initially unsupportive of my move, they have now come around, saying they trust my choices and my hustle. I told them I am excited and not scared about this, and that I will figure out the finances eventually,” Yadav said.

“They were relieved I have found something I want to keep doing and proud that I am challenging myself,” she added.