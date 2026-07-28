Some films deserve more than a screen. These five Dolby Atmos TVs let you step inside the story
Great stories deserve great sound. These five Dolby Atmos smart TVs blend immersive audio, vibrant displays, and smart features for every kind of viewer.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6C (Black)View Details
₹27,990
Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2View Details
₹45,990
Unlock Personalized
₹4,665x 6 months₹27,990
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Lumio Vision 9 2026 139cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-MiniLED Google TV EPIC3-ADSIView Details
TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV | 165Hz Game Mode, Dolby Atmos | ZR 2.1.2 CH, 77W Speakers with Sub Woofer | HDR10+ | REGZA Engine ZRi | VIDAA OS | 65Z770RP (Black)View Details
₹79,999
LG 164 cm (65 Inches) C5 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS OLED TV OLED65C56LA 2025View Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Watching a film is about more than just picture quality. Sound plays an equally important role, helping bring conversations, action scenes, and background effects to life. Dolby Atmos is an audio technology that creates a more immersive listening experience by placing sounds around and even above the listener, making movies and shows feel more lifelike.
Today, many smart TVs combine Dolby Atmos with display technologies such as QLED, Mini LED, and OLED, offering a balanced home entertainment experience. Whether you primarily stream movies, watch live sports, or enjoy gaming, there are options across different budgets.
To make your search easier, we have shortlisted five Dolby Atmos smart TVs available on Amazon, each offering a different mix of display technology, audio performance, and smart features:
1. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6C (Black)
A good entertainment TV doesn't have to cost a fortune. The TCL 43V6C combines a sharp 4K display with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, making movies and shows more engaging. Google TV keeps your favourite apps within easy reach, while the bezel-less design gives it a modern look.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
4K display with Dolby Vision
Dolby Atmos support
Google TV with built-in Chromecast
Reason to avoid
60Hz refresh rate
Limited internal storage
Brightness could be better for HDR content
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon buyers appreciate the TCL 43V6C for its sharp 4K picture quality, clean Google TV interface, and value for money. Reviews also highlight the slim bezel-less design, although some users feel HDR performance and peak brightness could be better in brightly lit rooms.
Why should you consider buying this smart TV?
The TCL 43V6C is a practical choice for anyone looking to upgrade to a feature-rich 4K smart TV without overspending. It offers an enjoyable mix of picture quality, immersive audio, and smart features that comfortably handle everyday streaming, movies, and casual gaming
2. Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2
Our Principles
Full Transparency
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
Brand Confidence
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
If natural picture quality is as important as immersive sound, the Sony BRAVIA 2M2 is worth considering. Its 4K display delivers sharp, lifelike visuals, while Dolby Atmos adds greater depth to movies and shows. Google TV keeps your favourite apps organised, making everyday entertainment simple and enjoyable.
Reasons to buy
Natural-looking 4K picture quality
Dolby Atmos support
Google TV with voice search
Reason to avoid
50Hz refresh rate
Average 20W speaker output
No VRR support
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon buyers appreciate the BRAVIA 2M2 for its natural colours, sharp 4K picture quality, and smooth Google TV experience. Reviewers also value Sony's reliable image processing, though some users feel the sound output could benefit from an external soundbar for a more cinematic experience.
Why should you consider buying this smart TV?
The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 is worth considering if you prefer natural picture quality over flashy visuals. It is designed for viewers who enjoy films, sports, and everyday streaming, while the familiar Google TV interface makes finding content quick and straightforward.
3. Lumio Vision 9 2026 139cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-MiniLED Google TV EPIC3-ADSI
If you want a TV that delivers immersive sound and premium picture quality, the Lumio Vision 9 is worth a look. Its QD-MiniLED display delivers brighter highlights and deeper blacks, while Dolby Atmos adds greater depth to movies and shows. Google TV rounds off a polished entertainment experience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bright QD-MiniLED display
Dolby Atmos support
144Hz refresh rate for gaming
Reason to avoid
Premium price
Average built-in speakers
Newer brand with a limited track record
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the Lumio Vision 9 for its sharp picture quality, fast app loading times, and clean Google TV experience. While most reviews are positive, some users note that peak HDR brightness falls short of expectations, and a few prefer brands with a more established service network.
Why should you consider buying this smart TV?
The Lumio Vision 9 is ideal for buyers who want a premium viewing experience without moving into the ultra-premium price segment. It balances impressive picture quality, smooth performance, and immersive sound, making it equally enjoyable for movie nights and gaming sessions.
4. TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV | 165Hz Game Mode, Dolby Atmos | ZR 2.1.2 CH, 77W Speakers with Sub Woofer | HDR10+ | REGZA Engine ZRi | VIDAA OS | 65Z770RP (Black)
A great movie night depends on both picture and sound, and the Toshiba Z770RP delivers on both fronts. The Mini LED QLED panel produces deep blacks and bright highlights. In addition, Dolby Atmos and its powerful 77W speaker system make action scenes, dialogue, and music more engaging.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Bright Mini LED QLED display
Powerful 77W Dolby Atmos speakers
165Hz Game Mode
Reason to avoid
VIDAA OS has fewer apps than Google TV
Large size needs ample space
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Amazon buyers appreciate the TV's bright display, punchy built-in speakers, and smooth gaming performance. Reviews also praise its value compared to similarly equipped rivals, although some users say the VIDAA interface offers fewer apps and customisation options than Google TV.
Why should you consider buying this smart TV?
The Toshiba Z770RP is a strong fit for anyone building a home entertainment setup centred on a single TV. It delivers a more cinematic experience than most rivals in its class, making it an appealing choice for movies, live sports, and next-generation console gaming.
5. LG 164 cm (65 Inches) C5 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS OLED TV OLED65C56LA 2025
Watching a great film deserves a TV that can do it justice. The LG C5 combines OLED's signature deep blacks with rich colours and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, creating an experience that feels remarkably close to the cinema. It's equally capable when it's time to stream, watch sports, or fire up your favourite games.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
OLED evo panel with perfect blacks and Dolby Vision
Dolby Atmos with 40W 2.2-channel speakers
Native 120Hz refresh rate with VRR up to 144Hz for gaming
Reason to avoid
OLED panels require care to minimise burn-in risk
Peak brightness trails flagship OLED models
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the LG C5 for its exceptional OLED picture quality, smooth gaming performance, and intuitive webOS experience. Many also appreciate the improved AI picture processing and immersive Dolby Atmos audio, though some feel it's best paired with a soundbar for larger rooms.
Why should you consider buying this smart TV?
The LG C5 is ideal for anyone seeking a premium home entertainment experience. Whether you're watching blockbuster films, bingeing TV shows, or gaming on a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, it delivers flagship-level picture quality and immersive sound in a single package.
Q1. What is Dolby Atmos, and why does it matter on a smart TV?
Dolby Atmos is an audio technology that places sounds around and above you instead of limiting them to fixed channels. This creates a more immersive experience, making movies, sports, and games feel more lifelike. While the effect varies by TV, Dolby Atmos generally delivers a wider and more spacious soundstage than standard TV audio.
Q2. Do you need external speakers if your TV already supports Dolby Atmos?
It depends on your room size and expectations. For a bedroom or smaller living room, a Dolby Atmos TV can provide an enjoyable experience on its own. However, if you have a large room or want a more cinematic soundstage with stronger bass and clearer dialogue, adding a Dolby Atmos soundbar or speaker system is a worthwhile upgrade.
How Do These TVs Stack Up?
Smart TV
Display
Audio
Refresh rate
|TCL 43V6C
|43-inch 4K LED
|24W with Dolby Atmos
|60Hz
|Sony BRAVIA 2M2 K-43S22BM2
|43-inch 4K LED
|20W with Dolby Atmos
|50Hz
|Lumio Vision 9 EPIC3-ADSI
|55-inch 4K QD-MiniLED
|24W with Dolby Atmos
|144Hz
|Toshiba Z770RP
|65-inch 4K Mini LED QLED
|77W (2.1.2-channel) with Dolby Atmos
|165Hz
|LG OLED65C56LA (C5 AI Series)
|65-inch 4K OLED evo
|40W (2.2-channel) with Dolby Atmos
|120Hz native (VRR up to 144Hz)
Also Read:
Movie nights feel incomplete without great sound. These speakers bring every scene, dialogue, and soundtrack to life
I almost bought the wrong TV until I understood the difference between OLED, QLED and Mini LED
Sony Bravia 3 II review: A picture-first TV that rarely puts a foot wrong
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubh Bhushan
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More