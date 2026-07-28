Uttarakhand CM approves ₹93 crore for tourism, roads, helipads and infrastructure projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions worth about ₹93 crore for a range of infrastructure and development projects across the state, including tourism facilities, road connectivity, helipad construction, police housing, school reconstruction, geothermal energy surveys and rooftop solar subsidies. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami X)

The approvals cover multiple districts and are aimed at strengthening public infrastructure, improving connectivity in remote areas, boosting tourism and supporting renewable energy initiatives, according to an official statement issued by the state government.

Tourism, roads and helipad infrastructure receive major share The state government said the largest allocation – ₹56.29 crore – has been approved for the development of tourism infrastructure on Public Works Department and Animal Husbandry Department land near the Golju Temple in Almora district.

In Tehri Garhwal, the Chief Minister approved ₹3.32 crore for the reconstruction and improvement of the Gyansu-Gwad-Passi-Budogi motor road in the Tehri Assembly constituency. Another ₹1.23 crore has been sanctioned for upgrading, widening and paving roads with interlocking tiles in the Bhaniyawala displaced area under the Doiwala Assembly constituency in Dehradun district.

The government has also cleared several projects aimed at improving emergency access and aviation infrastructure in hill districts. These include ₹1.39 crore for construction of a helipad at Fitadi village in Mori block of Uttarkashi district, ₹75.68 lakh for a new helipad in Bhangla Patti Dogi village in Tehri Garhwal and ₹46.45 lakh for beautification of an existing helipad at Kansein Patti Baragaddi in Joshiyada, Uttarkashi.

Additionally, the Chief Minister approved the first instalment of ₹1.18 crore for construction of an ADRF (Aapda Rahat Dal) post at Jankichatti in Uttarkashi district to strengthen disaster response infrastructure in the region.

Police housing, schools, renewable energy projects also approved The government has also sanctioned funds for strengthening police infrastructure in Haridwar district. These include approval for construction of 12 Type-II residential quarters at the old Shyampur police station, with a total project cost of ₹5.76 crore and a first instalment of ₹2.31 crore.

Similarly, 12 Type-II residential quarters at Jwalapur Kotwali have been approved at a cost of ₹5.70 crore, with ₹2.28 crore released as the first instalment. The government has also approved the first instalment of ₹1.26 crore for construction of six Type-II residential quarters at Bahadrabad police station.

In the education sector, the Chief Minister approved the first instalment of ₹1.98 crore against a total sanctioned cost of ₹4.01 crore for reconstruction of Government Inter Colleges at Pawki Devi, Naicholi Khanana and Chamrada Devi.

The government also approved a project related to renewable energy. Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (UJVNL) has received approval for preliminary exploration surveys and preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for identified geothermal energy sites in the Tapovan area of Chamoli district. The project has a sanctioned cost of ₹3 crore, of which ₹1.20 crore has been approved as the first instalment.

Separately, the state government approved the release of ₹20 crore as the state's contribution towards eligible beneficiaries under the Centre's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to promote rooftop solar installations in Uttarakhand.

In another decision, the Chief Minister approved renaming the Lwani-Suya motor road in Deval block of Chamoli district's Tharali Assembly constituency after freedom fighter Khimji. The government said the road will now be named in honour of the late freedom fighter as a tribute to his contribution to the country's independence movement.