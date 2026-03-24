Indian-origin delivery drivers fight off carjackers in Australia, video goes viral: 'Real Dhurandhar'

A video from Melbourne showing two Indian-origin delivery drivers confronting alleged carjackers at a service station has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread praise online. The incident took place at a service station in Scoresby along the Eastern Freeway. (Instagram/Andre Octavio)

According to a report by The Australia Today, the incident took place at a service station in Scoresby along the Eastern Freeway. The clip was first shared on Facebook by a user named Andre Octavio, who said his daughter had witnessed the confrontation and recorded it from a safe distance.

According to the post, the situation began when two men approached one of the drivers, identified as Sahil, while he was on his lunch break. The men allegedly hurled racial abuse at him before pushing him and demanding the keys to his truck.

“Two young junkie idiots began screaming racial slurs at him. Sahil ignored them and continued eating. They then went up to him- Pushed him and demanded he give the keys of his truck to them. What Sahil did next was totally awesome,” the caption of the Facebook post read.