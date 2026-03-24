Indian-origin delivery drivers fight off carjackers in Australia, video goes viral: 'Real Dhurandhar'
Victoria Police said no serious injuries were reported in the incident. The two alleged offenders fled the scene in a red Subaru.
A video from Melbourne showing two Indian-origin delivery drivers confronting alleged carjackers at a service station has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread praise online.
According to a report by The Australia Today, the incident took place at a service station in Scoresby along the Eastern Freeway. The clip was first shared on Facebook by a user named Andre Octavio, who said his daughter had witnessed the confrontation and recorded it from a safe distance.
According to the post, the situation began when two men approached one of the drivers, identified as Sahil, while he was on his lunch break. The men allegedly hurled racial abuse at him before pushing him and demanding the keys to his truck.
“Two young junkie idiots began screaming racial slurs at him. Sahil ignored them and continued eating. They then went up to him- Pushed him and demanded he give the keys of his truck to them. What Sahil did next was totally awesome,” the caption of the Facebook post read.
Watch the video below:
Despite being outnumbered, Sahil did not back down. The video shows him standing his ground as the altercation turns physical, with punches and kicks exchanged. His resistance appears to force the two men to retreat towards a nearby vehicle. Shortly after, his co-worker also joins him, and the two drivers are seen taking on the attackers together.
Victoria Police reportedly said no serious injuries were reported in the incident. The two alleged offenders fled the scene in a red Subaru. An investigation is ongoing as authorities review footage and appeal for information.
(Also Read: ‘Outright lies’: Australian court slams Indian nurse who was caught using fake qualifications)
Social media reactions
Meanwhile, the video has gone viral, with many users praising the drivers’ courage.
“They picked the wrong guy on the wrong day. Came to rob but left with a life lesson,” one user wrote. “Melbourne streets learned a lesson today—one fearless Indian in a red tee took on two thugs,” read another comment, while one user added, “Bhai ne India ka naam roshan kar diya.”
“He is the real Dhurandhar,” one user wrote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More