Vaani Kapoor spills her haircare secrets; says oiling is underrated, and these protein-rich foods are great hair masks

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor has glowing skin and glossy, silky hair that add to her natural on-screen charm. While many might assume it takes an army of experts to achieve that kind of shine (and yes, it does involve some professional help), Vaani recently revealed the simple secrets behind her beauty routine — and they’re easier to follow than you’d think! Vaani Kapoor says her skincare and haircare routine is simple and natural.(Instagram)

The ‘Befikre’ actor was recently in New Delhi to attend Streax Professional MEGA Show 2025. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle on the sidelines of the event, Vaani Kapoor revealed that her skin and hair care routine is simple and minimalistic.

Excerpts from the interview with Vaani Kapoor

Q. What's the secret behind your glowing skin and frizz-free, shiny hair?

Vaani Kapoor: When it comes to skincare, I want to keep it to the bare minimum. I believe in following a minimal skincare routine. I don’t believe in overloading my skin with too many products. For hair, I follow a diligent routine and simple ritual.

Q. What is that one hair care and skin care product you would always carry in your bag?

Vaani Kapoor: Keeping a leave-on spray and a lip balm in my bag has become a ritual now. I always load up my lips with a hydrating and moisturising lip balm before applying any lipstick or lip colour. For hair also, a leave-on spray works wonders and adds instant shine and nourishment to my hair.

Q. What's the boldest hair colour you have ever tried on your hair? And would you like to try it again?

Vaani Kapoor: The boldest hair colour that I have ever applied on my hair was the crimson red during the shooting of Befikre. To the question if I will ever go for it again? (Chuckles) May be not, unless it's a story's demand.

Q. What hair care product do you think is underrated, but does wonders?

Vaani Kapoor: I think hair oil these days have become very underrated! Though, most hair stylists still don't prefer applying too much hair oils as they believe that would rip off your natural scalp oil. But I follow oiling my tresses diligently. I apply hair oil once a fortnight and wash it the next day. I believe that a good hair oil not only helps to upkeep your scalp but also nourishes it well, strengthening the roots.

Q. Any DIY hair care mask you would like to suggest?

Vaani Kapoor: Well, I apply almost anything that is found on the kitchen shelves. Be it raw eggs or avocado, I apply healthy protein on my hair to make it look shiny.

Q. A skincare advice you would like to give to fans?

Vaani Kapoor: Due to our hectic schedules, at times I used to sleep with my makeup on. I think that's a skincare blunder. Sleeping with makeup on tends to result in acne, pimples, and zits. So, it's advisable to always remove your makeup with a good cleanser or makeup remover before hitting the bed!

Q. Due to the influence of social media, the youth tends to follow and apply anything they see their favourite stars doing. Any advice for them?

Vaani Kapoor: The youth must understand we have a lot of stylists who work on our hair and skin. So, they should never follow anything blindly. At the end, it's your natural skin that matters. Most importantly, be it skin or hair, I believe it all depends on your diet, the amount of nutrition you give to your skin. Eat a protein- and fibre-rich diet for hair that flaunts and skin that glows. Keep a check on your sleep and take proper, adequate rest.

