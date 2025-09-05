Gel vs acrylic nails: Which is better for your nail health? Check this guide to choose wisely

Getting your nails painted is another level of happiness. Needless to say, nail art, when done right, is an unmatched bliss. Be it those spring shades of reds and pinks or the subtle autumn shades of browns and mochas, nail polishes exude confidence and charm. But the harder choice to make before going for a nail art session is whether to choose a gel nail paint or an acrylic one. While both kinds have their own set of pros and cons, the recent ban on an ingredient found in gel nail paints in Europe has created a buzz in the beauty industry. However, the question remains the same- which one to choose? Gel vs acrylic nail paint(Pexels)

So, for all you beauties, we have created this article to compare the two types of nail paints and help you choose the right one.

Understanding gel nails

Gel nails are made by applying a gel-based polish that hardens under UV or LED light. They have a glossy, natural finish and are popular for their flexibility.

Benefits of gel nails:

Natural appearance: Gel nails resemble natural nails more than acrylics because of their smooth, glossy finish.

Less damage-prone: Their flexibility makes them less likely to crack or chip during everyday activities.

Lightweight & comfortable: They feel lighter and more comfortable on the nails.

Quick drying: With LED or UV curing, gel nails dry instantly, which saves you waiting time.

Drawbacks of gel nails:

Not as long-lasting: Gel nails usually last 2 to 3 weeks before needing a refill.

Costlier maintenance: They require professional removal and frequent refills, so maintenance can be more expensive.

UV exposure: The curing process uses UV light, which may worry some people who are concerned about skin exposure.

Understanding Acrylic Nails

Acrylic nails are made by mixing a liquid monomer with a powder polymer that hardens when it comes into contact with air. This mixture creates a strong overlay, perfect for those who want length and bold designs.

Benefits of acrylic nails:

Highly Durable: Acrylics are strong and long-lasting, which makes them great for nails that can withstand daily wear.

Great for length & shape: If you enjoy long or dramatic nail shapes, acrylics give you more options.

Budget-friendly: In most salons, acrylics are slightly cheaper to apply than gels.

Easy repairs: If an acrylic nail breaks, it can often be repaired without needing to redo the entire set.

Drawbacks of acrylic nails:

Less natural looking: Acrylics often appear thicker and less natural than gels.

Strong odour during application: The chemicals used can have a noticeable smell during the process.

Nail damage: Acrylics may weaken natural nails if they are applied or removed incorrectly.

Feels heavy: Some people find that acrylics feel bulkier compared to gels.

Tips for maintaining nails

Regardless of whether you choose gel or acrylic, proper care ensures your nails stay healthy and stunning and for this, given below are a few tips.

Keep your nails clean and moisturised with cuticle oil.

Avoid using your nails as tools to open cans or scratch surfaces.

Schedule regular refills every 2 to 3 weeks for gels and 3 to 4 weeks for acrylics.

Always get professional removal to avoid damaging your natural nails.

Finally, which one should you choose?

At the end, both gel and acrylic nail paints give you a poppy and eye-catching vibe. The choice between the two largely depends on your lifestyle, preferences, and budget.

Go for gel nails if you love a glossy, natural finish and prefer lightweight nails that don’t feel artificial. Plus, since they do not require frequent salon visits for touch-ups, they are great for people who do not wish to step out more often.

However, you can go for acrylic nails if you want bold, dramatic nail art or long extensions that are durable, along with being cost-effective in nature.

Whatever your choice is, both of them are Insta-friendly!

