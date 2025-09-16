AIIMS trained gastroenterologist gives 8 breakfast options for healthy gut. Is any of it on your plate today?

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, as it kickstarts the day with essential nutrients your body requires to get through the morning and avoid issues like bloating, cravings or acidity. Even otherwise, what you eat on your plate directly affects your gut health, which subsequently impacts your entire well-being due to the gut's extensive connection to other bodily functions through the gut-immune axis, gut-brain axis, gut-liver axis, and many more. So a healthy breakfast is non-negotiable. Idli is a popular Indian breakfast. Turns out, it's also gut-friendly. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Do you skip breakfast often? Gastroenterologist shares 4 ways it can affect your digestion

Addressing the different healthy breakfast options, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford universities, shared in an August 16 Instagram post, meal options to ensure a healthy gut. Let's take a closer look at these meals and what benefits they offer.

Here are the breakfast options, Dr Sethi unveiled, which are a mix of both Indian and global breakfast staples:

1. Greek yoghurt with berries and chia seeds

The first option on this list is Greek yoghurt with berries and chia seeds. According to Dr Sethi, this meal is a good source of probiotics, antioxidants and omega-3s. Now, how does it benefit gut health? It targets the very bedrock of gut functioning- microbiome balance. Dr Sethi mentioned that they both support microbiome balance and reduce inflammation in the gut.

2. Oatmeal (steel-cut) with flaxseeds, slightly green banana

The next combination comes with a robust nutrient profile, catering to fibre requirements. As per the gastroenterologist, the combination of steel cut oatmeal, with flaxseed and slightly green banana, all contain soluble fibre, along with prebiotics for good bacteria. The benefits also extend to blood sugar management as it stabilises it. Green bananas are less likely to spike sugar, unlike their ripe counterpart. And since the combination has good fibre content, the gastroenterologist noted that it improves stool consistency.

3. Vegetable omelette with multigrain toast

For those keen to begin the day with protein, an omelette is a good meal to add to breakfast meal ideas. Dr Sethi explained that this pair contains lean protein, along with complex carbs from multigrain toast and vitamins. Further, he noted that it provides steady energy for the day, keeping you full and supports gut motility.

4. Eggs with chicken and whole-grain toast

Another protein breakfast meal idea is on this list. Dr Sethi added nitrate-free, minimally processed chicken or turkey sausage to this meal, along with eggs and whole-grain toast. It contains protein, healthy and carbs which are fibre-rich. If you wish to further enhance this combination, Dr Sethi suggested pairing an avocado.

Avocado is the source of many vitamins, minerals and healthy monounsaturated fats.

5. Idli with sambar and coconut chutney

This is a popular Indian breakfast, and Dr Sethi confirmed that it benefits gut bacteria, improving them. The fermented meal is high in fibre and contains plant protein.

It's an ideal breakfast for vegetarians or those who prefer desi flavours to begin their day with.

6. Tofu scramble with sauteed vegetables

This is a good breakfast meal option for those who are vegetarians. This pair, as per Dr Sethi, is a source of plant-based protein with photonutrients. Additionally, it is also digestion-friendly and contains high fibre.

7. Whole-grain avocado toast

Another whole-grain toast option on this list, which suggests the endless pairing possibilities, like whole-grain toast with avocado, is ideal for those who prefer a quick, on-the-go breakfast without skipping it.

8. Poha with veggies and peanuts

Lastly, Dr Sethi recommended poha. But not plain, it includes vegetables and peanuts. This option, as he said, contains fibre and plant-protein. Veggie, nut poha is suitable for those seeking a light breakfast meal which won't make them too full, as the gastroenterologist reminded us it's light, nutrient-dense and gut-friendly.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.