Can young girls get PCOS before first period? Gynaecologist shares 4 early signs parents should watch for

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which is a hormonal disorder, shows up in women of menstruating age. But can the signs occur even before a girl gets her first period? To confirm this, HT Lifestyle reached out to an expert. Some risk factors make little girls more vulnerable to PCOS, even before their periods. (PC: Freepik)

Consultant gynaecologist Dr Deepali Lodh, obstetrician and infertility expert at AIMS Hospital in Dombivli, shared that indeed, there's a possibility of some early warning signs of PCOS that can appear even before their first period.

She said, “Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal condition that usually becomes more obvious after a girl starts menstruating. However, according to various studies as well, early signs may appear before the first period, often in late childhood or early puberty.”

Early signs of PCOS

PCOS is one of the most common hormonal disorders among young girls, but it can be managed with the help of a good lifestyle, like a proper diet and regular exercise, along with medical intervention. And the first step towards management begins by detecting the signs, and sometimes even before periods begin to occur, which indicates they are at high risk.

Dr Lodh shared these four signs parents need to watch out for in their daughters who are yet to begin their periods:

Early puberty changes: Some girls will exhibit signs of puberty earlier than expected, such as breast development or pubic hair growth. These signs shouldn’t be ignored at all. Weight gain and obesity: Rapid weight gain, especially around the abdomen, can be a risk factor for future PCOS in girls. Don’t just attribute this weight gain to poor eating habits and the absence of exercise. It will need timely evaluation. Skin issues: Suffering from acne, oily skin, or dark patches on the neck and underarms (acanthosis nigricans) are some of the signs that a girl may have insulin resistance. This can further point out PCOS. So, stay vigilant! Excess hair growth: Unusual hair growth on the face, chest, or back (hirsutism) before menstruation can be caused by a hormonal imbalance that can be linked to PCOS.

Further, she mentioned the importance of parental intervention, as these are signs that, according to the gynaecologist, ‘cannot be ignored’, and prompt medical attention needs to be sought.

Genetic risk factor?

In addition to the visible signs, the young girl in childhood or early puberty, there's also a genetic component to consider. Dr Lodh said, “A mother or sister with PCOS increases the chances of the child developing it later.” So if the mother or elder menstruating sibling has PCOS, they need to be more cautious, as the child is genetically predisposed to develop PCOS. This means regular monitoring of their hormonal health to reduce future risks.

To avoid these problems from escalating, Dr. Lodh recommended that young girls showing early PCOS signs focus on a healthy lifestyle, follow a nutritious diet, exercise regularly, maintain weight within a normal range, and manage stress with the help of yoga. If parents spot these signs, the gynaecologist reiterated that they should visit a doctor for tests, as, according to her, it is better to pay attention right from the beginning to prevent problems in the future.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.