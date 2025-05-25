Nutritionist shares 4 tips on how women with PCOS can enjoy coffee without worsening symptoms

Coffee is a morning staple that has found a place not only in people’s daily routines but also in their hearts. It is perceived as the perfect pick-me-up drink that jolts you awake from the sluggish morning mood and helps you power through the day. Even if coffee wakes you up, it's not all sunshine and rainbows for your health, especially for some vulnerable groups. Women suffering from PCOS, a condition caused by hormonal imbalance, may experience worsened symptoms because of caffeine. Coffee should be mindfully consumed.(Pixabay)

Nutritionist Dr Reema, who frequently shares fitness and nutrition tips on Instagram, shared the ideal coffee consumption guidelines for women with PCOS.

Here are the reasons she shared, along with tips on how women with PCOS can enjoy coffee without worsening their symptoms:

Reasons why coffee worsens PCOS

Caffeine increases cortisol (a stress hormone).

This can disrupt hormones and worsen PCOS symptoms like fatigue, acne and cravings.

It is especially harmful on an empty stomach, raises stress, and irritates the gut.

Correct ways to consume caffeine

Consume caffeine after a protein-rich breakfast. Avoid consuming on an empty stomach. Limit caffeine to 1 cup a day; excess caffeine can disrupt hormones and worsen PCOS symptoms, sleep, and cravings. Avoid all forms of sugar, creamers, as they spike insulin and counteract any health benefits. Use high-quality, freshly ground coffee. Stop caffeine after 3 PM; late caffeine impacts sleep, which directly worsens PCOS symptoms like fatigue and weight gain.

While no one is asking you to completely eliminate coffee, it’s important to be mindful of a few key factors, including timing, portion size, and what you pair it with.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.