World Hypertension Day 2025: Can PCOS increase hypertension risk? Gynaecologist explains causes and how to manage

World Hypertension Day 2025: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal challenge that affects many young girls and women. It is commonly associated with missed periods, frequent breakouts, excessive hair growth, fertility issues and more. But beneath these common concerns, PCOS goes far beyond hormones and can affect your heart. Did you know it has a link with hypertension? High blood pressure affects one in three adults.(Shutterstock)

On World Hypertension Day, observed on May 17, let's understand how PCOS may be silently increasing your risk of high blood pressure.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepika Aggarwal, Director, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, delved deeper into this connection, explaining how PCOS may increase the risk of hypertension.

She said, “As a gynaecologist, I frequently encounter women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) presenting with issues of irregular menses, weight gain, acne, or infertility. What most women don't know is that PCOS is not only a hormonal or reproductive disorder, but it is also a metabolic disorder with severe long-term health implications, especially for the heart. PCOS increases the risk of getting high blood pressure, or hypertension, by a great deal. PCOS is more than a reproductive problem, it is a systemic condition."

Dr Deepika further mentioned a study that established this connection. She added," Studies have established that women with PCOS are approximately 40% more likely to have hypertension than those without PCOS. A large study from China proved that high blood pressure was almost twice as common in women with PCOS. This is, to a great extent, because of the metabolic derangement brought about by PCOS.”

Dr Deepika Aggarwal shared a comprehensive guide with us that explored the connection between Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) and high blood pressure:

How PCOS increases hypertension

Most women with PCOS gain weight and acquire excess visceral fat that secretes a hormone called leptin.

Elevated levels of leptin cause blood pressure to rise. Furthermore, PCOS is linked with insulin resistance, i.e., the body doesn't efficiently utilise sugar, so there is more sodium retention and, as a result, increased blood pressure.

The other contributing factor is the high levels of male hormones (androgens) that are also a feature of PCOS, and which can cause blood vessels to become more resistant and blood pressure to be further raised.

Managing PCOS to protect your heart

Regular monitoring of blood pressure can help detect early warning signs of hypertension.

If results are constantly high, medicinal intervention could be required. However, more fundamentally, lifestyle changes can be quite significant.

Taking a balanced diet with minimal high glycemic index carbohydrates, like junk food, white bread, rice, and sugary foods, is essential to control insulin levels and minimise fat gains.

Daily exercise, such as 30 to 45 minutes of strength training and cardio, aids in the maintenance of weight and heart health.

Don't ignore mental health

Stress management is an important aspect of PCOS management.

Anxiety and depression are more prevalent in women with PCOS, and stress may further affect blood pressure.

Prioritising stress management through practices like mindfulness, therapy, or other support systems is essential to overall well-being.

