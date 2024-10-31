Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS is one of the most common endocrine disorders affecting women of reproductive age, with an estimated 5% to 10% of women worldwide experiencing its effects and in India 1 in 5 women suffer from PCOS. From irregular menstrual cycles to infertility, PCOS can significantly impact a woman’s ability to conceive but it doesn’t make pregnancy impossible. Acne to infertility: Hidden impact of PCOS on women's health (Photo by Pexels)

With proper management, including lifestyle changes, medication and fertility treatments, many women with PCOS are able to successfully become pregnant. Regular check-ups and early intervention are key to understanding the condition and managing it effectively can empower women with effective strategies to achieve their reproductive goals.

What is PCOS?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Monica Kumbhat of Neuberg Diagnostics, answered, “PCOS is a hormonal imbalance that affects ovarian function. Women with PCOS may have an excess of androgens and insulin resistance, leading to the formation of small cysts on the ovaries. This imbalance disrupts the normal menstrual cycle, making ovulation infrequent or absent in many cases. Because ovulation is critical for conception, this disruption is the primary reason PCOS is closely linked to infertility.”

An estimated 70% of women with PCOS remain undiagnosed, worldwide(Shutterstock)

SYMPTOMS OF PCOS:

Period irregularities

Heavy bleeding

Excessive hair growth

Acne

Headaches

Darkening of skin

Diagnosing PCOS and Its Impact on Fertility

Dr Monica Kumbhat shared, “PCOS is typically diagnosed through a combination of medical history, blood tests and ultrasound. A common diagnostic blood test to measure the levels of Hormone levels, glucose and insulin level and cholesterol and lipid profile. For women trying to conceive, a doctor may also assess ovulation patterns and ovarian reserve (the quantity and quality of a woman’s eggs).”

How PCOS Affects Fertility

Irregular or Absent Ovulation: In a typical menstrual cycle, a woman releases an egg from her ovaries once a month. In women with PCOS, the hormonal imbalance often prevents the ovaries from releasing an egg. This absence or delay in ovulation makes it difficult to conceive.

In a typical menstrual cycle, a woman releases an egg from her ovaries once a month. In women with PCOS, the hormonal imbalance often prevents the ovaries from releasing an egg. This absence or delay in ovulation makes it difficult to conceive. Hormonal Imbalances: Elevated levels of androgens (male hormones) like testosterone in women with PCOS can affect ovulation and lead to symptoms such as acne, excessive hair growth, and weight gain. These hormonal changes can disrupt the delicate balance needed for normal ovarian function.

Relationships with people and sex life can be impacted by PCOS symptoms like weight increase, extra hair, hair loss, acne and fertility issues.(pexels)

Insulin Resistance: Many women with PCOS have insulin resistance, meaning their body’s cells don’t respond as well to insulin. This can lead to higher levels of insulin in the blood, which may contribute to increased androgen production and further disrupt ovulation. Insulin resistance is also linked to obesity, another factor that can impact fertility.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.