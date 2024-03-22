Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS affects numerous women globally and India is no exception where this condition is characterised by hormonal imbalances and can significantly impact women's health, including metabolism and weight. Among various lifestyle adjustments, dietary changes are pivotal in effectively managing PCOS and breakfast, as the cornerstone meal of the day, plays a crucial role in setting the tone for energy levels and metabolism, particularly significant for Indian women coping with PCOS. PCOS diet tips: 5 healthy, quick and nutritious breakfast recipes for women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (Photo by Food Photographer | Jennifer Pallian on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ritika Sammadar, Regional Head Dietetics at Max Healthcare, shared quick and healthy breakfast ideas tailored to be PCOS-friendly and is perfect for busy mornings. She insisted that adopting a regimen that harmonises nutrition and taste is essential and ingredients such as whole grains, leafy greens and nuts like almonds can aid in hormone balance, weight management and overall well-being.

She recommended the following recipes which are healthy, quick and well suited for women with PCOS and can also be customised as per one’s taste and preferences -

Oats and Almond Milk Smoothie: Oat and Almonds together offers a balanced blend of essential nutrients, carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals, coupled with a tablespoon of mixed seeds makes it an excellent choice for women with PCOS. Maintaining steady blood sugar levels and ensuring sustained morning energy are facilitated by this nutritional profile is an important factor to keep in mind. Adding almond milk instead of regular milk ,aids in weight management and insulin regulation. Quinoa Upma: Quinoa upma offers a nutritious and is a suitable breakfast choice with its low glycemic index, which helps regulate blood sugar levels. Packed with proteins and fiber, quinoa promotes satiety and assists in weight management, crucial for PCOS management. Once can add choice of vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans to enhance the dish. Topping the dish with chopped and toasted almonds on top not only adds texture but also increases its nutrient density, providing a blend of healthy fats, protein, and essential nutrients. Almond Flour Pancakes: Delicious, fluffy almond flour pancakes offer a balanced macronutrient profile and lower carbohydrate content compared to traditional pancakes, assisting in blood sugar regulation. Being naturally gluten-free, almond flour caters to individuals with gluten sensitivities or those opting for a gluten-free diet, a consideration for some with PCOS who may have gluten sensitivities. Moong Dal Chilla: Moong dal chilla is another excellent healthy breakfast choice due to its nutrient density and low glycemic index. Adding nutrient-rich vegetables such as spinach, grated carrots, or bell peppers, the overall nutritional value of the dish is elevated, providing a spectrum of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants crucial for health and PCOS management. The chilla can be paired with almond yogurt instead of the traditional mint chutney will provide an extra dose of almond goodness. Whole wheat Toast with Toppings: Whole wheat toast with healthy toppings like almond butter, helps in managing insulin levels and blood sugar, making it ideal for PCOS. Ingredients such as whole grain bread, almond butter, almonds, berries, seeds, and cinnamon possess a low glycemic index, beneficial for PCOS. High fiber content slows sugar absorption, while almond butter offers healthy fats, promoting satiety and enhancing insulin sensitivity. Berries and seeds are nutrient-rich, supporting health and alleviating PCOS symptoms. A dash of honey or maple syrup can give added sweetness without causing significant blood sugar spikes.

These breakfast options are quick to prepare, addresses the distinct dietary requirements while providing a balance of nutrition and flavours.