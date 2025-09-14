Jawed Habib shares 2 in 1 hack to control dandruff and hair fall naturally: 'Mix coffee in your shampoo'

Are there any benefits of using coffee on your hair? According to hair expert Jawed Habib, there are. He took to Instagram on September 6 to share a hair hack with his followers that involved making coffee a part of their haircare routine. Let's find out how to use coffee to control dandruff and hair fall as per Jawed. Also read | Jawed Habib explains how to wash your hair daily as he shares hack to stop hairfall: 'Apply mustard oil to wet hair...' Check out Jawed Habib's coffee hack for healthy, dandruff-free hair.

Jawed Habib's hair fall and dandruff hack

Who knew coffee could do more than keep you awake. So, if you’re dealing with hair fall or want to manage your dandruff naturally, a coffee-shampoo mix may provide desirable results. Here is what Jawed said on Instagram: “Mix coffee in your shampoo to control dandruff and hair fall. Use it once a week.”

Should you use coffee on your hair?

But does this hack of using coffee on your hair actually work? Before you give Jawed's coffee hair hack a try, here's what you should know – a November 7, 2019 article on Healthline.com looked at the possible benefits of using coffee on your hair, potential side effects, and how to apply.

Per the report, there isn’t a lot of research supporting the use of coffee on hair. But according to the research available, coffee — more specifically the caffeine in coffee — may improve the appearance and texture of hair in a few ways.

The report stated that a 2007 study published on Onlinelibrary.wiley.com found that caffeine helped block the effects of DHT in male hair follicles. It stimulated hair shaft elongation, resulting in longer, wider hair roots. It also prolonged anagen duration, which is the hair growth stage. The study also tested the effects of caffeine on female hair follicles and found that it had a growth promoting effect on hair follicles in females, too.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.