Jawed Habib explains how to wash your hair daily as he shares hack to stop hairfall: 'Apply mustard oil to wet hair...'

In an Instagram video shared on August 23 on his page, hair expert Jawed Habib discussed common hair care practices in India, especially in northern India. The founder and chairman of Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty said that sweat in the region often leads to dandruff, which he describes as a 'poison' for hair. He attributed a common misconception of not washing hair frequently to a desire for length, which then causes itching and hair breakage. Also read | Shweta Bachchan reveals mustard oil is the secret to parents Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan's ‘great skin’ Jawed Habib says apply hair oil to wet hair for better absorption. (Instagram/ Jawed Habib and Unsplash)

Jawed Habib's anti-hairfall technique

So, what is the solution? Jawed Habib recommended daily hair washing using mustard oil, applied to wet hair for 5-10 minutes before rinsing with shampoo, soap, or reetha (Indian soapberry), depending on your preference. He said that consistent daily washing will prevent hair breakage and dismissed the idea of natural hair loss before the age of 50.

Jawed Habib said in Hindi, “Our north India, specifically the northeast, has a lot of sweat, and this sweat creates a type of dandruff inside our hair and on our skin. We call this 'roosi (dandruff)'. And this 'roosi' or dandruff is a kind of poison for the hair. What is the solution? Well, for starters, there is a lot of superstition – people want to keep their hair long and don't want to wash it. Because of this, the itching breaks our hair. So, what is the solution? You will wash it daily, and how will you wash it?”

'Wet your hair because oil doesn't work on dry hair'

He explained: “You will wash it my way. What is that method? First, wet your hair, because oil doesn't work on dry hair. So, first wet your hair. Use mustard oil. Since there is so much mustard here, God must have given it for a reason, so apply mustard oil. Don't massage with it. Leave it on for 5-10 minutes. Then wash it off. Whether you use shampoo, soap, or reetha to wash it, that depends on you. But you have to do it daily. If you do it daily, your hair will never break. Before the age of 50, no one's hair usually breaks. If hair is breaking, those people are not following me.”

Mustard oil is rich in vitamins, minerals and fatty acids, which are beneficial in hydrating and conditioning the hair. Click here to know five amazing ways mustard oil can boost your hair health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.