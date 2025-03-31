Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jawed Habib shares a hair growth hack with onion juice to combat hairfall: '99% people will have their hair back'

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Mar 31, 2025 12:16 PM IST

To combat hair fall, Jawed Habib suggested using onion juice instead of hair oils. He emphasizes the importance of applying it to your hair and how to use it.

Hair fall is a prevalent concern affecting individuals of any age or genetic background. The reasons may vary, such as lifestyle, environment or weather. But did you know one hack can help you combat this haircare issue? Per hairstylist, Jawed Habib, one key ingredient in your kitchen can help you with hair fall problems.

Jawed Habib shares a hair growth hack that uses onion juice to deal with hairfall.
Jawed Habib shares a hair growth hack that uses onion juice to deal with hairfall.

Also Read | Jawed Habib says stop applying oil on dry hair, shares the right way to do it: 'If you do this daily you won't have…'

In an interview with Galatta India, posted on YouTube on March 15, Jawed shared a hack to promote hair growth. He suggested using the juice of an onion to massage your scalp.

Onion juice to promote hair growth?

When asked what people should do if they face hair fall problems, Jawed Habib said that all the oil ads that claim to grow your hair back are scams and suggested using the key kitchen ingredient - onion - instead of hair oils or other hair growth products to promote hair growth. He suggested, “Take out the juice of an onion and massage that into your hair like you do a hair oil massage. Do this 2 times a week, and you will see the results. The peel of the onion helps grow your hair back. Apply this to your whole head.”

The hairstylist explained that onion juice works for only 5 minutes. So, take the juice from a fresh onion. It should have the strong smell of an onion and be able to bring tears to your eyes. He added that what can be used in the kitchen can also be used in your bathroom. In the end, he claimed that the hack would help 99 percent of people to grow their hair back.

How to apply hair oil?

In the video, Jawed also shared the correct way to oil your hair. Stressing that it is very important to apply hair oil on damp hair, the hairstylist then revealed the steps one should take before and after oiling their locks. Per Jawed, firstly, one should use lukewarm water to wet their locks – the water should be neither too hot nor too cold. Once it is wet, then, apply oil to your hair.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Jawed Habib shares a hair growth hack with onion juice to combat hairfall: '99% people will have their hair back'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On