Jawed Habib shares a hair growth hack with onion juice to combat hairfall: '99% people will have their hair back'

Hair fall is a prevalent concern affecting individuals of any age or genetic background. The reasons may vary, such as lifestyle, environment or weather. But did you know one hack can help you combat this haircare issue? Per hairstylist, Jawed Habib, one key ingredient in your kitchen can help you with hair fall problems. Jawed Habib shares a hair growth hack that uses onion juice to deal with hairfall.

In an interview with Galatta India, posted on YouTube on March 15, Jawed shared a hack to promote hair growth. He suggested using the juice of an onion to massage your scalp.

Onion juice to promote hair growth?

When asked what people should do if they face hair fall problems, Jawed Habib said that all the oil ads that claim to grow your hair back are scams and suggested using the key kitchen ingredient - onion - instead of hair oils or other hair growth products to promote hair growth. He suggested, “Take out the juice of an onion and massage that into your hair like you do a hair oil massage. Do this 2 times a week, and you will see the results. The peel of the onion helps grow your hair back. Apply this to your whole head.”

The hairstylist explained that onion juice works for only 5 minutes. So, take the juice from a fresh onion. It should have the strong smell of an onion and be able to bring tears to your eyes. He added that what can be used in the kitchen can also be used in your bathroom. In the end, he claimed that the hack would help 99 percent of people to grow their hair back.

How to apply hair oil?

In the video, Jawed also shared the correct way to oil your hair. Stressing that it is very important to apply hair oil on damp hair, the hairstylist then revealed the steps one should take before and after oiling their locks. Per Jawed, firstly, one should use lukewarm water to wet their locks – the water should be neither too hot nor too cold. Once it is wet, then, apply oil to your hair.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.