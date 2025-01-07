Dimple Kapadia’s secrets to the most gorgeous hair are ‘excellent’ natural haircare ingredients: Onion juice to egg

Ever wondered what the secret to Dimple Kapadia’s 'glossy and shiny' locks is? You’re in luck as the Bollywood A-lister shared the haircare tips and tricks she's picked up over the years in a 2021 interview with Vogue India, and they are pretty much the best hair care advice you will ever get. The best part? Dimple's inexpensive haircare tips could help you achieve healthy, beautiful locks without breaking the bank. Also read | What Sharmila Tagore does for 'radiant, naturally glowing skin' at 79: Her top 3 traditional Indian skincare ingredients Dimple Kapadia is peak hair goals. Just look at her! (Instagram/ Vogue India)

'Oil your hair and do not colour it'

Speaking about her 'glossy and shiny' hair, the actor credited the 'habit of oiling' that started in her childhood, and said, “Oiling goes a long, long way. I oil my hair overnight, then get a head massage with a homemade hair pack, which is a mixture of eggs (5 whites and a whole egg) and a banana. I leave it on for 10-30 minutes and then wash it through with lukewarm water... the habit of oiling was prevalent throughout my childhood, and it helped as I have always had very dry, thick and coarse hair. Without the amount of professional styling I’ve had over the years, it would not look so glossy and shiny.”

'Onion juice is excellent for the hair'

Dimple, 67, added, “My secret hair oil recipe is a concoction of almond and sandalwood oil as a base, with geranium, rosemary and lavender essential oils. This is the legacy I’ll pass down to my grandchildren – oil your hair and do not colour it... onion juice is excellent for the hair but I think, the safer option is to use the onion extract oils you get now.”

Diet for healthy hair

Dimple's healthy hair diet included fish that can provide essential nutrients for promoting hair growth and maintaining healthy locks. The actor said that she 'ate a lot of fish growing up' as her family lived in a coastal area, adding that 'really helped' her hair.

Dimple suggested that you 'include lots of protein in your diet, eat balanced meals and include seeds and nuts' to provide your hair with the essential nutrients it needs to stay healthy, strong, and beautiful.

Remember to consult with a professional before making any major changes to your haircare.