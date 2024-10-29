Dimple Kapadia at 67 is an absolute beauty icon as she turns cover star for magazine; Twinkle Khanna says ‘Mamma Mia’

Dimple Kapadia is the cover star for Vogue India's November-December issue. Vogue shared the pictures from her cover shoot on Instagram. The 67-year-old actor looks absolutely breathtaking in the photos. (Also Read | Twinkle Khanna reveals why she ‘wishes Hema Malini was her mother’ instead of Dimple Kapadia) Dimple Kapadia is the cover star of Vogue's new issue. (Instagram/@vogueindia)

Dimple Kapadia turns cover star at 67

Dimple Kapadia's pictures from the magazine photoshoot have set the internet ablaze. This is the actor's first Vogue cover, which delighted her fans and also had them say ‘finally’.

With minimal makeup and the wrinkles clearly visible on her face as a statement, the photos released by Vogue India show Dimple dressed in impeccable ensembles and jewellery. Read on to know how the internet reacted.

What did celebs and fan say?

Dimple Kapadia's daughter, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, shared the image on Instagram Stories and wrote, “As the Super Mario Bros would say ‘Mamma Mia!’”

Celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni wrote, “Finally. Icon.” Actor Dia Mirza's comment read, “Icon.” A fan commented, “OMG!! She is slaying it and how.” A comment read, “A true mega beauty. And talent.” Another fan wrote, “Now THIS is a cover.” Fashion and pop culture based Indtagram page Diet Sabya also shared Dimple's cover photo on Instagram Stories and wrote, “HAIR ICON.”

Decoding Dimple Kapadia's many looks

On the cover picture, with her hair beautifully styled in blowout waves and centre part, Dimple Kapadia looked exquisite in an off-the-shoulder navy blue ensemble. The actor wore a statement necklace, and for the glam, she chose smokey eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, and blush-toned lips.

The 67-year-old star also wore a black turtleneck top, an asymmetric wrap skirt, and an emerald green overlay. She accessorised the ensemble with an aquamarine slab necklace, emerald wing earrings, and black stilettos. A coiffed hairdo rounded off the look.

In another stunning look, she was dressed in a Sabyasachi ensemble featuring a white jacket and black pants. She accessorised the ensemble with a Sabyasachi necklace, loose hair styled in blowout waves, and minimal glam.