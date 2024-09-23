Twinkle Khanna reveals why she ‘wishes Hema Malini was her mother’ instead of Dimple Kapadia

‘No one is more interested in clean water than Hema’

Twinkle recalled that recently, 'the water trickling in from her water purifier filter reminded her of Dream Girl Hema Malini'. She wrote, "No one in the country is more interested in giving India clean water than Hema ji. After endorsing water purifiers for years, she is now performing a dance ballet on the shores of the Ganga to spread a message to keep our rivers clean. But will our citizens listen to her appeal, or will it be a case of you can lead a horse to the jal (water), but you can’t make him drink?"

‘I would get a lifetime supply of free water purifiers’

Twinkle then wrote about how she recently told mom-actor Dimple Kapadia 'about her pet peeves' like people not thinking twice about littering the roads or how nothing stops 'fellow Indians from making Rorschach patterns of paan on street corners'.

As she complained to Dimple about the country not having 'clean roads, water, air or even basic harmony', the veteran actor told her daughter 'there was less noise pollution during the Ganpati processions than what she was doing right now,’ before she hung up the phone.

Joking about it, Twinkle wrote, "This is not the first time I have wished that Hema Malini was my mother instead. Not only could we discuss clean water at length, but I would also receive a lifetime supply of free water purifiers."

Twinkle is the daughter of late actor Rajesh Khanna and Dimple; she has a younger sister, Rinke Khanna, who quit acting years ago. Hema, married to veteran actor Dharmendra, has two daughters – Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.