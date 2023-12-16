Twinkle Khanna responds after man questions her for telling Akshay Kumar men are dessert: ‘Blame patriarchy’

Twinkle Khanna answered a question from husband-actor Akshay Kumar during her book launch and managed to give a witty response. Her new book is titled Welcome To Paradise. At the event, Akshay who was at the venue, asked her if men are ‘irrelevant’ as the lead characters of Twinkle's book are women. Also read: Twinkle Khanna reveals she had ‘existential crisis’ on the thought of turning 50 Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were at her book launch event in Mumbai.

Twinkle's reply to Akshay's question about men

On Saturday, Twinkle shared a glimpse of the segment from the event and revealed her answer for those, who also might feel so. Akshay Kumar asked her, “All the main characters are all women. So I just want to know whether men are irrelevant,” and left people at the event laughing. To this, Twinkle described men as dessert.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Twinkle Khanna calls men ‘dessert’

She said, “No, you need dessert right? To be happy. So men are important for us to enjoy ourselves and indulge. And I think that a lot of this that I could do is including going to study. I would not been able to do it if he didn't hadn't supported me the way he has.” Twinkle shifted to London with her daughter Nitara for some time, while she enrolled herself for Masters in Fiction Writing at the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London.

Sharing the post, the former actor wrote on Instagram, “At the book launch he stumped me with this question about Welcome to Paradise and my brain had to do a few cartwheels to come up with a suitable answer. What answer would you have given if you were in my place? While reading the book did you feel that men were irrelevant.”

Instagram user questions Twinkle Khanna

While many praised Twinkle for her witty answer, one user was disappointed about Twinkle calling men ‘dessert.’ The person commented, "Can we call women "a dessert" and get away with it?" The Mela actor replied, “You can’t but you can blame centuries of patriarchy for your current predicament (smiley face) humour is always about punching up and not down.”

The book launch event took place at Mumbai's Taj Lands End. It was attended by Karan Johar beside Akshay Kumar. Welcome To Paradise is a collection of women-centred stories, dealing with love, marriage, loneliness and more subjects of life.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.